IIT Jodhpur Invents Technology To Clean Chemical-Contaminated Water Coming From Textile Factories

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 23 hours ago

Updated : 23 hours ago

Researchers at the IIT Jodhpur have invented a new technology to clean the water coming out of textile factories, which contains dangerous substances like azo dye. Using this technology, the water will be will now be disposed of.

Collage of IIT Jodhpur and researchers who developed a new technology to clean contaminated water coming from textile factories (ETV Bharat)

Jodhpur (Rajasthan): Researchers at the IIT Jodhpur have invented a new technology to clean the chemically contaminated water, which is released from textile factories.

Professor Dr Ramprakash of the Physics Department of IIT Jodhpur speaks about the new technology (ETV Bharat)

This technology is based on environment-friendly ultraviolet rays, which will also dispose of the water released from textile factories containing dangerous substances like azo dye which make water poisonous.

The technology developed by researchers Kiran Ahlawat and Ramavatar Jangra under the leadership of Professor Dr Ramprakash of the Physics Department of IIT Jodhpur has been created by developing 222-nanometer ultraviolet rays, which are more effective than the 254 nanometer-based traditional ultraviolet rays.

This research has recently been published in Nature Scientific Reports. This technology is environmentally friendly, protects from dangerous chemicals and eliminates the need for catalysts. It will provide a solution for the global textile industry. Researchers believe that this success will be beneficial not only for the textile industry but also for other wastewater management.

The commercial use and production of this technology is yet to begin. It is believed that work will be done on this soon. When this advanced technology comes out, it can prove to be very beneficial in the textile factories in western Rajasthan including Jodhpur. At present, treatment plants are installed at all these places, but despite this, lakhs of gallons of contaminated water is being released from them daily.

There are many industries in Jodhpur city and Basni, whose contaminated water is released. It has been claimed that the water has been released only after treatment, but despite this, it contains so many harmful elements that it has spoiled thousands of acres of land. It has spoiled the Luni River. More or less the same situation is around Pali and Balotra.

