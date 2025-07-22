Renault Triber Facelift Teased Ahead Of July 23 Launch: Reveals New Renault Logo

Hyderabad: Renault has unveiled the first teaser for the upcoming Renault Triber facelift, scheduled to launch in India on July 23, 2025. It is the most affordable MPV in India, which is expected to remain the same even after the launch of its facelift model. Notably, this is the first major update the Triber will receive since it was launched in India in 2019.

Moreover, the French automaker has also unveiled its new logo in the teaser, which will be used in its upcoming cars, such as the Kiger facelift, Duster, Boreal, and Kwid EV. The teaser showcases only the front grille and the new 2D logo of the upcoming MPV.

Triber showcases new Renault logo

According to the teaser, the new Renault logo appears smaller compared to the outgoing Renault Triber. It also showcases a sleeker-looking front grille, with slanted bumps parallel to the lower half of the new logo.

Renault's new logo (Image Credit: Renault India)

The new Renault logo has a 2D projection with a more interlocked diamond design, compared to the older logo, which was a thick, 3D diamond-shaped. Notably, the new logo has already been used on all marketing mediums and touchpoints such as showrooms and service centres.

The teaser also shows that the Triber facelift will be offered a new metallic Red colour scheme, which is likely to replace the Metal Mustard colour as the new marketing colour for the MPV.

Renault Triber Facelift: Expected exterior design

Several spy shots of the Renault Triber facelift, circulating on the internet, indicate that it will have notable exterior changes. The upcoming MPV is expected to come with a refreshed LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs), while the headlight unit might receive a subtle redesign. The front bumper of the vehicle would likely be redesigned with larger air intakes and repositioned fog lamps. It will likely feature new alloy wheels. At the rear, the Triber facelift is expected to sport a revamped bumper and a sleeker taillight setup.

Renault Triber Facelift: Expected interior and features

The facelift model is expected to retain the familiar layout present on the existing Triber, but with a few enhancements. It could include updated seat upholstery and slight changes to the dashboard styling.

The French automaker could also introduce new features, such as ambient cabin lighting, revamped digital instrument cluster, auto-dimming inside rearview mirrors (IRVMs), 360-degree camera, and much more.

Renault Triber Facelift: Expected engine specifications

The Renault Triber facelift is expected to retain the 1-litre, three-cylinder naturally aspirated (NA) petrol engine, which will generate a power output of 71 bhp and torque of 96 Nm. The engine will likely have a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT transmission option.

There have been speculations that the facelift might be offered a powerful 1-litre turbocharged petrol engine, which would deliver a power output of 98.6 bhp and torque of 160 Nm with manual and CVT transmission options. However, the company has yet to confirm this.

Renault Triber Facelift: Expected Prices

Renault Triber facelift is expected to be priced between Rs 6.15 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 8.98 lakh (ex-showroom), which would be a little higher compared to its outgoing model.