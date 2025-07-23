ETV Bharat / technology

Renault Triber Facelift Launched In India With Design And Feature Upgrades: Price, Features

Renault has launched the facelifted version of the Triber model in India. The updated vehicle comes with a new design and feature upgrades.

This is the first major facelift that the Renault Triber gets since its launch in 2019. (Image Credit: Renault India)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : July 23, 2025 at 4:00 PM IST

Hyderabad: Renault has launched the Renault Triber facelift in India. The updated MPV now comes in Authentic, Evolution, Techno, and Emotion variants, replacing the old RXE, RXL, RXT, and RXZ models. It starts at an introductory price of Rs 6.29 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant and goes up to Rs 9.50 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec.

It sports a new exterior design with changes done to its front grille and front and rear lighting units. The new vehicle also comes with subtle interior design and feature upgrades. Mechanically, the Triber facelift remains unchanged.

This is the first major facelift for the affordable MPV since its introduction in 2019. The new Renault Triber does not have a direct competitor in India in terms of its pricing, but since it is an MPV, it will compete against other MPVs such as the Maruti Suzuki Eeco, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Maruti Suzuki XL6, Toyota Rumion, and others.

Renault Triber Facelift: What’s new?

The Renault Triber facelift boasts a refreshed design, with a new glossy black front grille, repositioned headlamps integrated with LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs), gloss black door handles, and smoked LED taillights with a black strip in the centre. The ‘Triber’ lettering has now slid further down the tailgate. Notably, this is the first vehicle from the French automaker to feature the company’s new logo in India.

It rides on redesigned 15-inch alloy wheels. The Renault Triber facelift is available in three new shades: Amber Terracotta, Shadow Grey, and Zanskar Blue.

The interior of the facelift undergoes subtle design changes, which include new upholstery options and a mildly revised dashboard design.

In terms of features, the new Triber comes with an 8-inch infotainment display, updated digital instrument cluster, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, 6 airbags, 360-degree camera, and more.

Renault Triber Facelift: Specifications

The new Triber continues to be powered by the same 1.0 litre, naturally aspirated (NA) petrol engine, which produces a power output of 71 bhp and torque of 96 Nm. It comes mated with either a 5-speed manual or 5-speed AMT transmission options.

Additionally, buyers can turn their new petrol engine vehicle into CNG by adding a government-approved CNG retrofitment kit, available throughout India.

