Renault Triber Facelift Launched In India With Design And Feature Upgrades: Price, Features

This is the first major facelift that the Renault Triber gets since its launch in 2019. ( Image Credit: Renault India )

Hyderabad: Renault has launched the Renault Triber facelift in India. The updated MPV now comes in Authentic, Evolution, Techno, and Emotion variants, replacing the old RXE, RXL, RXT, and RXZ models. It starts at an introductory price of Rs 6.29 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant and goes up to Rs 9.50 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec.

It sports a new exterior design with changes done to its front grille and front and rear lighting units. The new vehicle also comes with subtle interior design and feature upgrades. Mechanically, the Triber facelift remains unchanged.

This is the first major facelift for the affordable MPV since its introduction in 2019. The new Renault Triber does not have a direct competitor in India in terms of its pricing, but since it is an MPV, it will compete against other MPVs such as the Maruti Suzuki Eeco, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Maruti Suzuki XL6, Toyota Rumion, and others.

Renault Triber Facelift: What’s new?

The Renault Triber facelift boasts a refreshed design, with a new glossy black front grille, repositioned headlamps integrated with LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs), gloss black door handles, and smoked LED taillights with a black strip in the centre. The ‘Triber’ lettering has now slid further down the tailgate. Notably, this is the first vehicle from the French automaker to feature the company’s new logo in India.