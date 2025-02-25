ETV Bharat / technology

Renault Kwid, Kiger, And Triber Now Available With CNG Option, But There Is A Catch

Renault India has launched an option to retrofit CNG kits in Kwid, Kiger, and Triber models. The CNG retrofitment is currently available in select states.

Renault Kwid, Kiger, And Triber Now Available With CNG Option, But There Is A Catch
Renault Kwid, Kiger, and Triber now have the option for CNG retrofitment. (Image Credit: Renault)
author img

By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : Feb 25, 2025, 12:53 PM IST

Hyderabad: Renault has introduced CNG powertrains for its popular models, the Kwid, Kiger, and Triber in India. Customers will have to spend Rs 75,000 extra for the Kwid, whereas the Kiger and Triber models will cost Rs 79,500 extra for CNG retrofitting over its standard ex-showroom prices. Noticeably, this update comes immediately after the two cars, Renault Kiger and Triber get updated with new features, especially in the lower variants.

Renault Kwid, Kiger, and Triber CNG Powertrain: Availability and Warranty

The French automaker says that the CNG retrofitment of the Renault Kwid, Kiger, and Triber models will be made available in a phased manner, meaning that the CNG powertrain will not be available throughout the country. Currently, it is available in five states of India which includes Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, and Maharashtra.

Renault CNG Powertrains: Price List
ModelPrice Range Without CNG KitPrice Range With CNG KitDifference
Renault KwidRs 4,69,500 to Rs 5,99,500Rs 5,44,500 to Rs 6,74,500 75,000
Renault KigerRs 6,09,995 to Rs 9,02,995Rs 6,89,495 to Rs 9,82,49579,500
Renault TriberRs 6,09,995 to Rs 8,45,995Rs 6,89,495 to Rs 9,25,49579,500

*All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Renault says that the availability of factory-fitted CNG models in these states will capture 65 per cent of the Indian market and will subsequently cover 100 per cent in the upcoming months. Moreover, the company states that these factory-fitted CNG models will have a three-year warranty.

Renault Kwid, Kiger, and Triber CNG Powertrain: Exceptions and Where to Fit the CNG Kit

The CNG retrofitment kit will be available in all Renault Kwid, Kiger, and Triber variants except for the automatic (AMT) and turbocharged engine variants. CNG kit retrofitting can be done through OEM-preferred vendors. The company claims that these CNG kits meet all safety and performance standards. Renault also says that the CNG retrofitment will not affect the engine performance, but a power reduction compared to its petrol counterparts can be expected.

Renault Models: Specifications
ModelRenault KwidRenault KigerRenault Triber
Engine1.0L naturally aspirated petrol engine1.0L naturally aspirated petrol engine1.0L naturally aspirated petrol engine
Power68 bhp71 bhp71 bhp
Torque92.5 Nm96 Nm96 Nm
Transmission5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT

Hyderabad: Renault has introduced CNG powertrains for its popular models, the Kwid, Kiger, and Triber in India. Customers will have to spend Rs 75,000 extra for the Kwid, whereas the Kiger and Triber models will cost Rs 79,500 extra for CNG retrofitting over its standard ex-showroom prices. Noticeably, this update comes immediately after the two cars, Renault Kiger and Triber get updated with new features, especially in the lower variants.

Renault Kwid, Kiger, and Triber CNG Powertrain: Availability and Warranty

The French automaker says that the CNG retrofitment of the Renault Kwid, Kiger, and Triber models will be made available in a phased manner, meaning that the CNG powertrain will not be available throughout the country. Currently, it is available in five states of India which includes Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, and Maharashtra.

Renault CNG Powertrains: Price List
ModelPrice Range Without CNG KitPrice Range With CNG KitDifference
Renault KwidRs 4,69,500 to Rs 5,99,500Rs 5,44,500 to Rs 6,74,500 75,000
Renault KigerRs 6,09,995 to Rs 9,02,995Rs 6,89,495 to Rs 9,82,49579,500
Renault TriberRs 6,09,995 to Rs 8,45,995Rs 6,89,495 to Rs 9,25,49579,500

*All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Renault says that the availability of factory-fitted CNG models in these states will capture 65 per cent of the Indian market and will subsequently cover 100 per cent in the upcoming months. Moreover, the company states that these factory-fitted CNG models will have a three-year warranty.

Renault Kwid, Kiger, and Triber CNG Powertrain: Exceptions and Where to Fit the CNG Kit

The CNG retrofitment kit will be available in all Renault Kwid, Kiger, and Triber variants except for the automatic (AMT) and turbocharged engine variants. CNG kit retrofitting can be done through OEM-preferred vendors. The company claims that these CNG kits meet all safety and performance standards. Renault also says that the CNG retrofitment will not affect the engine performance, but a power reduction compared to its petrol counterparts can be expected.

Renault Models: Specifications
ModelRenault KwidRenault KigerRenault Triber
Engine1.0L naturally aspirated petrol engine1.0L naturally aspirated petrol engine1.0L naturally aspirated petrol engine
Power68 bhp71 bhp71 bhp
Torque92.5 Nm96 Nm96 Nm
Transmission5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RENAULT KWID CNGRENAULT KIGER CNGRENAULT TRIBER CNGRENAULT CNG RETROFITMENT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Alchi Kitchen: Preserving Ladakh’s Flavors, Empowering Women

Exclusive | Inside ISRO's NGLV Plans: V Narayanan Shares Insights Into 30-Tonne Payload Vehicle

Metroman E Sreedharan Proposes Semi-High-Speed Rail Project As A Game-Changer For Kerala

Exclusive | Two Rockets, Five Modules, One Lunar Dream - ISRO Chairman V Narayanan Talks Chandrayaan-4

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.