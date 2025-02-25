Renault Kwid, Kiger, And Triber Now Available With CNG Option, But There Is A Catch

Hyderabad: Renault has introduced CNG powertrains for its popular models, the Kwid, Kiger, and Triber in India. Customers will have to spend Rs 75,000 extra for the Kwid, whereas the Kiger and Triber models will cost Rs 79,500 extra for CNG retrofitting over its standard ex-showroom prices. Noticeably, this update comes immediately after the two cars, Renault Kiger and Triber get updated with new features, especially in the lower variants.

Renault Kwid, Kiger, and Triber CNG Powertrain: Availability and Warranty

The French automaker says that the CNG retrofitment of the Renault Kwid, Kiger, and Triber models will be made available in a phased manner, meaning that the CNG powertrain will not be available throughout the country. Currently, it is available in five states of India which includes Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, and Maharashtra.

Renault CNG Powertrains: Price List Model Price Range Without CNG Kit Price Range With CNG Kit Difference Renault Kwid Rs 4,69,500 to Rs 5,99,500 Rs 5,44,500 to Rs 6,74,500 75,000 Renault Kiger Rs 6,09,995 to Rs 9,02,995 Rs 6,89,495 to Rs 9,82,495 79,500 Renault Triber Rs 6,09,995 to Rs 8,45,995 Rs 6,89,495 to Rs 9,25,495 79,500

*All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Renault says that the availability of factory-fitted CNG models in these states will capture 65 per cent of the Indian market and will subsequently cover 100 per cent in the upcoming months. Moreover, the company states that these factory-fitted CNG models will have a three-year warranty.

Renault Kwid, Kiger, and Triber CNG Powertrain: Exceptions and Where to Fit the CNG Kit

The CNG retrofitment kit will be available in all Renault Kwid, Kiger, and Triber variants except for the automatic (AMT) and turbocharged engine variants. CNG kit retrofitting can be done through OEM-preferred vendors. The company claims that these CNG kits meet all safety and performance standards. Renault also says that the CNG retrofitment will not affect the engine performance, but a power reduction compared to its petrol counterparts can be expected.