ETV Bharat / technology

What's New In Renault Kwid 10th Anniversary Edition Launched In India: Know Price, Specifications And More

The Renault Kwid 10th Anniversary Edition is available with either a 5-speed manual transmission or a 5-speed AMT (Automated Manual Transmission) option.

Renault Kwid 10th Anniversary Edition Launched In India: Price, What’s New, Specifications
The Renault Kwid 10th Anniversary Edition is based on the top-spec Techno variant. (Image Credit: Renault)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 23, 2025 at 12:05 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: French automaker Renault has introduced the 10th Anniversary Edition of its popular hatchback, Kwid, in India. First launched in the country in 2015 as a small hatchback, Kwid quickly turned heads with its SUV-inspired styling, becoming favourite of many budget-conscious car buyers.

Renault will make only 500 units of the 10th Anniversary Edition Kwid. It is based on the top-spec Techno variant with several visual enhancements, but mechanically, the vehicle remains the same as its standard model. The limited anniversary edition Kwid is available in both manual and AMT gearbox variants.

Renault Kwid 10th Anniversary Edition: Price

The manual variant of the Renault Kwid 10th Anniversary Edition is priced at Rs 5.14 lakh (ex-showroom), while the AMT variant costs Rs 5.63 lakh (ex-showroom).

VariantTransmission TypePrice (Ex-showroom)
10th Anniversary EditionManualRs 5.14 lakh
10th Anniversary EditionAMT (Automatic)Rs 5.63 lakh

Renault Kwid 10th Anniversary Edition: What’s new?

The 10th Anniversary Edition Kwid comes in two dual-tone colour options - Fiery Red with Black Roof and Shadow Grey with Black Roof. The anniversary edition remains the same structurally, but features shiny black Flex wheels and anniversary decals on the doors and C-pillar. A yellow insert in the front grille highlights the Limited Edition’s vibrant identity.

Inside, the limited anniversary edition sports 10th Anniversary-themed seat designs, premium detailing, yellow accents on the seats, a leatherette steering wheel with metal mustard stitch, infotainment surround, and door trims. Apart from these, the 10th Anniversary Edition Kwid comes with illuminated scuff plates and puddle lamps.

CategoryDetails
Exterior ColorsFiery Red with Black Roof
Shadow Grey with Black Roof
WheelsShiny black Flex wheels
DecalsAnniversary decals on doors and C-pillar
Grille AccentYellow insert in the front grille
Seat Design10th Anniversary-themed upholstery with yellow accents
Steering WheelLeatherette with metal mustard stitching
Interior TrimYellow accents on infotainment surround and door trims
Additional FeaturesIlluminated scuff plates
Puddle lamps

Renault Kwid 10th Anniversary Edition: Specifications

The limited anniversary edition Kwid features the same engine as its standard model. It comes with a 1-litre, 3-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine that generates a peak power output of 67 bhp at 5,500 rpm and peak torque of 91 Nm at 4,250 rpm. The vehicle comes in either a 5-speed manual transmission or a 5-speed AMT (Automated Manual Transmission) option.

Renault Kwid: Refreshed Variant Lineup

Along with the launch of the limited anniversary edition, the company has also introduced a new variant nomenclature for Kwid, which includes Evolution, Techno and Climber. This is in accordance with the launch of the new Renault Triber and Kiger.

VariantsPrice (ex-showroom)
Authentic MTRs 4.29 Lakh
Evolution MTRs 4.66 Lakh
Evolution AMTRs 4.99 Lakh
Techno MTRs 4.99 Lakh
10th Anniversary Edition MTRs 5.14 Lakh
Techno AMTRs 5.48 Lakh
10th Anniversary Edition AMTRs 5.63 Lakh
ClimberRs 5.47 Lakh
Climber AMTRs 5.88 Lakh
Climber DTRs 5.58 Lakh
Climber AMT DTRs 5.99 Lakh
Also Read: Skoda Kodiaq Lounge Launched In India As An Affordable Variant Of Kodiaq Line: Price, Features, Specifications

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KWID 10TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION PRICERENAULT KWID VARIANT PRICEKWID NEW LAUNCHRENAULTKWID 10TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

School Dropout Turns Scrap Material Into Game Changer Innovation For Apple Growers Of Kashmir

Proposed Trade Talks with USA and EU: What Should Be India's Stand On Agriculture Produce Trade

How Women In Politics Are Still Excluded From India's POSH Act And Left Vulnerable To Sexual Harassment

Interview | Gaganyaan, Hydrogen Propulsion, Cryogenic Breakthroughs: ISRO Chief Shares India's Space Vision

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.