What's New In Renault Kwid 10th Anniversary Edition Launched In India: Know Price, Specifications And More
The Renault Kwid 10th Anniversary Edition is available with either a 5-speed manual transmission or a 5-speed AMT (Automated Manual Transmission) option.
Published : September 23, 2025 at 12:05 PM IST
Hyderabad: French automaker Renault has introduced the 10th Anniversary Edition of its popular hatchback, Kwid, in India. First launched in the country in 2015 as a small hatchback, Kwid quickly turned heads with its SUV-inspired styling, becoming favourite of many budget-conscious car buyers.
Renault will make only 500 units of the 10th Anniversary Edition Kwid. It is based on the top-spec Techno variant with several visual enhancements, but mechanically, the vehicle remains the same as its standard model. The limited anniversary edition Kwid is available in both manual and AMT gearbox variants.
Renault Kwid 10th Anniversary Edition: Price
The manual variant of the Renault Kwid 10th Anniversary Edition is priced at Rs 5.14 lakh (ex-showroom), while the AMT variant costs Rs 5.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
|Variant
|Transmission Type
|Price (Ex-showroom)
|10th Anniversary Edition
|Manual
|Rs 5.14 lakh
|10th Anniversary Edition
|AMT (Automatic)
|Rs 5.63 lakh
Renault Kwid 10th Anniversary Edition: What’s new?
The 10th Anniversary Edition Kwid comes in two dual-tone colour options - Fiery Red with Black Roof and Shadow Grey with Black Roof. The anniversary edition remains the same structurally, but features shiny black Flex wheels and anniversary decals on the doors and C-pillar. A yellow insert in the front grille highlights the Limited Edition’s vibrant identity.
Inside, the limited anniversary edition sports 10th Anniversary-themed seat designs, premium detailing, yellow accents on the seats, a leatherette steering wheel with metal mustard stitch, infotainment surround, and door trims. Apart from these, the 10th Anniversary Edition Kwid comes with illuminated scuff plates and puddle lamps.
|Category
|Details
|Exterior Colors
|Fiery Red with Black Roof
|Shadow Grey with Black Roof
|Wheels
|Shiny black Flex wheels
|Decals
|Anniversary decals on doors and C-pillar
|Grille Accent
|Yellow insert in the front grille
|Seat Design
|10th Anniversary-themed upholstery with yellow accents
|Steering Wheel
|Leatherette with metal mustard stitching
|Interior Trim
|Yellow accents on infotainment surround and door trims
|Additional Features
|Illuminated scuff plates
|Puddle lamps
Renault Kwid 10th Anniversary Edition: Specifications
The limited anniversary edition Kwid features the same engine as its standard model. It comes with a 1-litre, 3-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine that generates a peak power output of 67 bhp at 5,500 rpm and peak torque of 91 Nm at 4,250 rpm. The vehicle comes in either a 5-speed manual transmission or a 5-speed AMT (Automated Manual Transmission) option.
Renault Kwid: Refreshed Variant Lineup
Along with the launch of the limited anniversary edition, the company has also introduced a new variant nomenclature for Kwid, which includes Evolution, Techno and Climber. This is in accordance with the launch of the new Renault Triber and Kiger.
|Variants
|Price (ex-showroom)
|Authentic MT
|Rs 4.29 Lakh
|Evolution MT
|Rs 4.66 Lakh
|Evolution AMT
|Rs 4.99 Lakh
|Techno MT
|Rs 4.99 Lakh
|10th Anniversary Edition MT
|Rs 5.14 Lakh
|Techno AMT
|Rs 5.48 Lakh
|10th Anniversary Edition AMT
|Rs 5.63 Lakh
|Climber
|Rs 5.47 Lakh
|Climber AMT
|Rs 5.88 Lakh
|Climber DT
|Rs 5.58 Lakh
|Climber AMT DT
|Rs 5.99 Lakh