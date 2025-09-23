ETV Bharat / technology

What's New In Renault Kwid 10th Anniversary Edition Launched In India: Know Price, Specifications And More

The Renault Kwid 10th Anniversary Edition is based on the top-spec Techno variant. ( Image Credit: Renault )

By ETV Bharat English Team Published : September 23, 2025 at 12:05 PM IST 2 Min Read

Hyderabad: French automaker Renault has introduced the 10th Anniversary Edition of its popular hatchback, Kwid, in India. First launched in the country in 2015 as a small hatchback, Kwid quickly turned heads with its SUV-inspired styling, becoming favourite of many budget-conscious car buyers. Renault will make only 500 units of the 10th Anniversary Edition Kwid. It is based on the top-spec Techno variant with several visual enhancements, but mechanically, the vehicle remains the same as its standard model. The limited anniversary edition Kwid is available in both manual and AMT gearbox variants. Renault Kwid 10th Anniversary Edition: Price The manual variant of the Renault Kwid 10th Anniversary Edition is priced at Rs 5.14 lakh (ex-showroom), while the AMT variant costs Rs 5.63 lakh (ex-showroom). Variant Transmission Type Price (Ex-showroom) 10th Anniversary Edition Manual Rs 5.14 lakh 10th Anniversary Edition AMT (Automatic) Rs 5.63 lakh Renault Kwid 10th Anniversary Edition: What’s new?