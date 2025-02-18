Reliance Jio Updates Rs 949 Recharge Plan, Now Includes JioHotstar Basic Plan

Hyderabad: Reliance Jio has updated its Rs 949 prepaid recharge plan to now include a complimentary subscription to JioHotstar. The new streaming platform was created with the merger of JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar last week. JioHotstar combines the content library of the two OTT platforms and offers content from various international studios and streaming platforms.

The subscription plans for the new service include both ad-supported and premium offerings. While the former starts at Rs 149 for 90 days, the premium pack starts at Rs 299 for a month. While users can subscribe to monthly and annual plans to watch content, Jio subscribers can now get complimentary access to JioHotstar's ad-supported base plan by opting for the Rs 949 prepaid recharge plan.

Even though existing subscribers of JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar are being automatically transitioned to JioHotstar, the complimentary access is expected to boost the user base of the new streaming platform even further.

Jio's Rs 949 Recharge Plan

The Reliance Jio's Rs 949 recharge plan offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day alongside 2GB of high-speed 4G data per day and unlimited 5G data. The validity of this recharge plan is for 84 days, starting from the day it is activated.

After the latest update, the recharge plan now includes JioHotstar's basic ad-supported plan worth Rs 149. It allows users to view live sports, Disney originals, and the latest movies for three months. However, the plan works only on mobile devices, and the content can be streamed only at 720 pixels resolution.

Users can choose to upgrade to higher-tier plans for better streaming quality and additional features. JioHotstar also offers a cheaper ad-supported Super Plan, priced at Rs 299 for three months, allowing the user to stream up to two devices simultaneously at 1080 pixels on mobile, tablet/laptop/PC, and smart TV. The streaming service's Premium ad-free plans start at Rs 299. The base plan offers one month of access to JioHotstar on 4 devices, which include Mobile, PC/Laptop, and TV. Moreover, the Premium plan, priced at Rs 499 for three months offers an ad-free streaming experience up to 4K resolution. The list of all plans is as follows:

Plan Name Plan Price (INR) Validity No. of Devices Accessible Ad-supported plans Mobile Rs 149 3 months 1 device (accessible only on Mobile) Mobile Rs 499 1 year 1 device (accessible only on Mobile) Super Rs 299 3 months 2 devices (accessible on Mobile, PC/Laptop, and TV at the same time) Super Rs 899 1 year 2 devices (accessible on Mobile, PC/Laptop, and TV at the same time) Ad-free plans Premium Rs 299 1 month 4 devices (accessible on Mobile, PC/Laptop, and TV at the same time) Premium Rs 499 3 months 4 devices (accessible on Mobile, PC/Laptop, and TV at the same time) Premium Rs 1,499 1 year 4 devices (accessible on Mobile, PC/Laptop, and TV at the same time)

