Reliance Jio Services Down, Thousands Of Users Unable To Access Call And Internet Services

Hyderabad: Reliance-owned Jio is experiencing a major service disruption across several parts of India, with thousands of users reporting issues related to mobile internet connectivity, voice calls, and even JioFiber broadband services.

According to Downdetector, an outage tracking platform, over 12,000 reports have been logged so far. The majority of complaints were related to mobile data failures. Around 32 per cent of users have reported call-related issues, while 12 per cent of users highlighted interference in JioFiber services.

The issue began surfacing around 1:45 PM, with nearly 400 users reporting trouble while accessing Jio services. Eventually, it appears to have peaked around 2:15 PM IST, with a significant number of complaints coming from major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kerala, and Hyderabad. Despite the growing user complaints, Reliance Jio has not issued an official statement acknowledging this outage or provided any details about the issue.

While an official confirmation is still awaited, the outage appears to be geographically limited. We, at ETV Bharat, did not face any problem accessing Jio's calling and internet services on both prepaid and postpaid networks.

Meanwhile, many Jio users took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to express their frustration over the network outage. Several users tagged Jio’s official account, urging the company to address the issue promptly.

On user on X complained that Jio was not working in Kerala for hours, and asked other users whether they were facing any problems. Another complained about not being able to receive phone calls or access the mobile internet. The user also tagged TRAI and Consumer Forum to take note of the issue.

