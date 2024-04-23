Reliance Jio Emerges as World's Largest Mobile Operator in Data Traffic, Surpassing China Mobile

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Reliance Jio, the telecom giant of India, has become the world's largest mobile operator in terms of data traffic, surpassing China Mobile. The announcement came on Monday as Jio revealed its quarterly results, showcasing staggering numbers and milestones achieved in various segments.

As of March 2024, Jio boasts a subscriber base of 481.8 million, out of which 108 million subscribers are on Jio's True5G Standalone network. The number reflects Jio's stronghold in the Indian telecom market. According to a press release, the total traffic on the Jio network has reached 40.9 Exabytes, marking a 35.2 per cent year-on-year increase.

This surge is attributed to the growing adoption of 5G and Home services. Notably, 28 per cent of the traffic comes from 5G subscribers, indicating a swift transition towards next-generation connectivity. Additionally, Jio's Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) services have contributed significantly to the data traffic. Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a dramatic 2.4x increase in annual data traffic, with per capita monthly data usage skyrocketing to 28.7 GB from just 13.3 GB three years ago.

Data Traffic

This surge underscores the growing reliance on digital connectivity in India. Commenting on the results, Mukesh D Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited, expressed his satisfaction with the company's performance and its contribution to the Indian economy. He highlighted the significant achievements, including becoming the first Indian company to cross the Rs 100,000-crore threshold in pre-tax profits.

Ambani said, "Initiatives across RIL's businesses have made a remarkable contribution towards fostering growth of various sectors of the Indian economy. It is heartening to note that alongside strengthening the national economy, all segments have posted a robust financial and operating performance. This has helped the Company achieve multiple milestones. I am happy to share that this year, Reliance became the first Indian company to cross the Rs 100,000-crore threshold in pre-tax profits."

Ambani also emphasized Jio's role in driving the digital transformation in India, from upgrading 2G users to smartphones to leading the effort in producing AI-driven solutions.

He noted, "With over 108 million True 5G customers, Jio truly leads the 5G transformation in India. From upgrading the hitherto 2G users to smartphones, to leading the effort of producing AI-driven solutions, Jio has proved its capability in strengthening the nation's digital infrastructure."

He reiterated Jio's commitment to strengthening the nation's digital infrastructure and its continued efforts to provide innovative solutions to consumers. The company's retail arm, Reliance Retail, also showed robust growth, with a 36 per cent increase in footfalls and strong digital commerce platforms offering a broad brand catalogue.

"Reliance Retail continued to provide customers endless choices through its robust omni-channel presence. We continue to offer product differentiation and superior offline experience through stores remodelling and revamping of layouts. Our digital commerce platforms also provide newer solutions to users with a broad brand catalogue. Reliance Retail also works towards strengthening millions of merchants through its unique initiatives in new commerce space", said Ambani.

In addition to its telecom and retail segments, Reliance Industries Limited has shown resilience in its Oil to Chemicals (O2C) segment, despite challenging market conditions. The KG-D6 block has achieved significant production milestones, accounting for 30 per cent of India's domestic gas production.

Ambani emphasised, "Strong demand for fuels globally, and limited flexibility in refining system worldwide, supported margins and profitability of the O2C segment. Downstream chemical industry experienced increasingly challenging market conditions through the year."

He added, "Despite headwinds, maintaining leading product positions and feedstock flexibility through our operating model that prioritises cost management, we delivered a resilient performance. The KG-D6 block has achieved 30 MMSCMD of production and now accounts for 30 per cent of India's domestic gas production."

In terms of financial performance, Reliance Jio has achieved several remarkable milestones. The consolidated EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) at Rs 178,677 crore, while the consolidated Profit Before Tax (PBT) has surpassed Rs 100,000 crore. The company's market capitalization has crossed Rs 20,00,000 crore, further solidifying its position as one of India's most valuable companies.