Redmi Watch Move With HyperOS, 3,00mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Features

Hyderabad: Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi Redmi Watch Move in India. It is the brand’s first smartwatch, which is made locally in the country. The smartwatch aims to be worn as an everyday fitness and wellness tracking device. It hosts smart features, wrapped in a comfortable and durable design. The Redmi Watch Move features a 2.5D curved AMOLED display with workout modes and health tracking features.

Redmi Watch Move: Price, Availability

The Redmi Watch Move is priced at Rs 1,999. It comes in four colour options: Black Drift, Blue Blaze, Silver Sprint, and Gold Rush. The smartwatch will be available for retail from May 1, 2025, via Mi.com, Flipkart, and Xiaomi’s offline retail stores. Interested buyers can pre-book the Redmi Watch Move from April 24, 2025.

Redmi Watch Move: Specifications

The Xiaomi Redmi Watch Move features a 1.85-inch 2.5D curved AMOLED display, AOD (Always-On Display), and a peak brightness of 600 nits. It features a spinning crown which allows users to scroll through apps and alerts. The Redmi Watch Move packs in a 3,00mAh battery. It can last up to 14 days in normal usage, 10 days in heavy usage and 5 days with AOD enabled. Notably, using the 'Ultra Battery Saver Mode', the usability of this smartwatch can be extended even further. It is equipped with a TPU strap, which is designed for all-day comfort.

The smartwatch supports over 140 workout modes and features tracking accuracy of up to 98.5 per cent. It sports health tracking features such as heart rate, SpO square, stress, sleep (including REM cycles), and menstrual cycle monitoring as well. The smart wearable has an IP68 rating for dust and water ingress. It supports Bluetooth calling, Hindi language interface, and is compatible with Android and iOS devices via the Mi Fitness app.

Notably, the Redmi Watch Move runs HyperOS interface. It is the first time that Xiaomi has used the mobile interface in its smartwatch. With the help of HyperOS, users can now access their notes, tasks, calendar events, and real-time weather updates, as the device now gets automatically synced with their Xiaomi smartphone.

