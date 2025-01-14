ETV Bharat / technology

Redmi Turbo 4 Pro Tipped To Feature Qualcomm's High-End Chipset In Mid-Range Segment

Hyderabad: Redmi is tipped to be working on the Pro variant of Redmi Turbo 4. The standard device was launched in China on January 2, 2025, and comes equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Ultra chipset. A noted Chinese tipster has revealed a few key features of the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro ahead of its official launch. The device could possibly be among the first few handsets to feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Elite chipset. Additionally, the phone is said to have a battery capacity greater than 7,000mAh.

Redmi Turbo 4 Pro: Processor

Tipster Digital Chat Station on Chinese social media platform Weibo claimed that the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro will be equipped with the Snapdragon 8s Elite chipset. The processor is expected to be announced as a successor chipset to the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3. It will likely be a toned-down version of the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite flagship chipset. If this is true. Then it makes the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro to be among the first handsets to pack in a flagship-level processor.

Redmi Turbo 4 Pro: Tipped Specifications

The Redmi Turbo 4 Pro is tipped to sport a 1.5K resolution display with a glass body and a metal middle frame. The tipster mentioned that the new handset will have a flagship-level colour, material, and finish in the midrange series. Moreover, the smartphone could also feature a battery with over 7,000mAh capacity.