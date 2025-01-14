Redmi Turbo 4 Pro Tipped To Feature Qualcomm's High-End Chipset In Mid-Range Segment

Hyderabad: Redmi is tipped to be working on the Pro variant of Redmi Turbo 4. The standard device was launched in China on January 2, 2025, and comes equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Ultra chipset. A noted Chinese tipster has revealed a few key features of the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro ahead of its official launch. The device could possibly be among the first few handsets to feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Elite chipset. Additionally, the phone is said to have a battery capacity greater than 7,000mAh.
Redmi Turbo 4 Pro: Processor
Tipster Digital Chat Station on Chinese social media platform Weibo claimed that the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro will be equipped with the Snapdragon 8s Elite chipset. The processor is expected to be announced as a successor chipset to the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3. It will likely be a toned-down version of the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite flagship chipset. If this is true. Then it makes the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro to be among the first handsets to pack in a flagship-level processor.
Redmi Turbo 4 Pro: Tipped Specifications
The Redmi Turbo 4 Pro is tipped to sport a 1.5K resolution display with a glass body and a metal middle frame. The tipster mentioned that the new handset will have a flagship-level colour, material, and finish in the midrange series. Moreover, the smartphone could also feature a battery with over 7,000mAh capacity.
Redmi Turbo 4: Specifications and price
In China, the Redmi Turbo 4 was launched earlier this month with a starting price tag of CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs 23,500) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option.
The device sports a 6.67-inch OLED display with a 1.5K (1,220 x 2,712 pixels) resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It runs on MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Ultra chipset with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The device features IP69 protection against dust and water resistance. The Redmi Turbo 4 boasts a dual rear camera setup, featuring a 50MP main sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. It features a 12MP front camera for taking selfies and video calls.
The Redmi Turbo 4 houses a 6,550mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging support. It runs on Android 15 based on HyperOS 2.0. Moreover, the handset comes in three colours-- Lucky Cloud White, Shadow Black, and Shallow Sea Blue.