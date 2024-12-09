Redmi Note 14 Series Launched In India Alongside Redmi Buds 6, Xiaomi Speaker: Price, Features

Hyderabad: Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 14 series in India at a starting price of Rs 18,999. The new lineup includes three models-- Redmi Note 14, Redmi Note 14 Pro, and Redmi Note 14 Pro+. Alongside the new smartphone series, the brand has also launched the Xiaomi Sound Outdoor Speaker and the Redmi Buds 6. Let's take a detailed look at the specifications and prices of all these devices.

Redmi Note 14 Series: India Prices Redmi Note 14 Variant Price 6GB + 128GB Rs 17,999 8GB + 128GB Rs 18,999 8GB + 256GB Rs 20,999 Redmi Note 14 Pro Variant Price 8GB + 128GB Rs 23,999 8GB + 256GB Rs 25,999 Redmi Note 14 Pro+ Variant Price 8GB + 128GB Rs 29,999 8GB + 256GB Rs 31,999 12GB + 512GB Rs 34,999

All three models will be available to buy on December 13, 2024, at 12 PM (noon) via Mi.com, Flipkart, and other retail stores.

Redmi Note 14 Series: Specifications

Design: The Redmi Note 14 features a glass front and plastic back. The mid-variant Note 14 Pro gets Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection on the front, and the Note 14 Pro+ has a premium look due to its curved edges.

Display: The Note 14 gets a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. On the other hand, the Note 14 Pro and Pro+ possess a 1.5K AMOLED display with HDR support.

Chipset: The Redmi Note 14 and 14 Pro are powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra and 7300 Ultra chipsets respectively. The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ sports a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor.

Camera: The Note 14 comes with a dual-camera setup whereas the Note 14 Pro, and Note 14 Pro+ come with a triple-camera setup. The base variant sports a 50MP main sensor coupled with a 2MP secondary lens. The Pro variant features a 50MP main sensor paired with an 8MP ultrawide-angle sensor and a 2MP macro lens. The Pro+ model comes with a 50MP primary sensor alongside a 12MP ultrawide lens and a 50MP telephoto lens.

Battery: The Redmi Note 14 comes packed with a 5,110mAh battery which supports 45W charging. The Pro model gets a 5,500mAh battery with 45W charging, and the Pro+ comes with a 6,200mAh battery with 90W charging.

Xiaomi Sound Outdoor Speaker: Specifications

With a weight of 597kg and a compact design, the Xiaomi Sound Outdoor Speaker offers dynamic audio with a maximum 30W output. It features dual subwoofer radiators for low-frequency sounds as well as a Dynamic Equilibrium feature to automatically equalise different frequency components. The Xiaomi Sound Outdoor Speaker also comes with a Dynamic Woofer Extension. it comes with a 2600mAh battery capacity and sports an IP67 rating. Xiaomi claims the speaker to have a playback time of 12 hours.

The Xiaomi Sound Outdoor Speaker comes in three colour options-- Black, Blue, and Red. It has been introduced for an introductory price of Rs 3,499. It will be available to purchase from December 13 via mi.com, Flipkart, and offline Xiaomi Retail stores.

Redmi Buds 6: Specifications

The Redmi Buds 6 has an in-ear design with dual-driver technology. With an ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) of up to 49 dB and an IP54 rating, the company claims the buds to have a battery life of 42 hours.

The earbuds cost Rs 2,999 in India and will be available from December 13 via Amazon, Xiaomi India website, and Xiaomi retail stores. Consumers can get the Redmi Buds 6 for a special price of Rs 2,799 until December 19, 2024.