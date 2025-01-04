ETV Bharat / technology

Redmi Note 14 Series Set To Be Launched Globally Alongside Redmi Buds 6 Pro And Redmi Watch 5

Hyderabad: Xiaomi is all set to launch its Redmi Note 14 series globally, following its debut in Chinese and Indian markets in September 2024 and December 2024, respectively. Moreover, Xiaomi has confirmed the global launch of the Redmi Buds 6 Pro and the Redmi Watch 5, set to arrive on the same day as the Note 14 smartphone series.

Notably, while both the TWS earphones and the smartwatch made their debut alongside the Redmi phone lineup in China, the company has yet to launch these products in India. During the launch of the Redmi Note 14 series in India, the company instead launched the Redmi Buds 6. The global launch of Redmi Buds 6 Pro and Redmi Watch 5 hints towards a possible future launch of the two gadgets in India as well.

Redmi Note 14 Series, Buds 6 Pro, Watch 5: Global Launch Date

The Redmi Note 14 series, along with the Redmi Buds 6 Pro and the Redmi Watch 5, will be launched globally on January 10, 2025, as confirmed by Xiaomi's X post and a live webpage made for the launch event. Additionally, the Xiaomi 165W Power Bank 10000 will be introduced alongside the handsets and smart wearables.

Redmi Note 14 Series, Buds 6 Pro, Watch 5: Expected Price

In India, the Redmi Note 14 5G starts at a price of Rs 18,999 for its 6GB + 128GB variant while the Note 14 Pro 5G starts at Rs 24,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. The Note 14 Pro+ starts at Rs 30,999 for its 8GB + 128GB configuration.

In China, the standard model of the Redmi Buds 6 Pro costs CNY 399 (Rs 4669) while the E-Sports variant is priced at CNY 499 (Rs 5,840.). On the other hand, the Redmi Watch 5 starts at CNY 599 (Rs 7010).