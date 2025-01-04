Redmi Note 14 Series Set To Be Launched Globally Alongside Redmi Buds 6 Pro And Redmi Watch 5

Hyderabad: Xiaomi is all set to launch its Redmi Note 14 series globally, following its debut in Chinese and Indian markets in September 2024 and December 2024, respectively. Moreover, Xiaomi has confirmed the global launch of the Redmi Buds 6 Pro and the Redmi Watch 5, set to arrive on the same day as the Note 14 smartphone series.
Notably, while both the TWS earphones and the smartwatch made their debut alongside the Redmi phone lineup in China, the company has yet to launch these products in India. During the launch of the Redmi Note 14 series in India, the company instead launched the Redmi Buds 6. The global launch of Redmi Buds 6 Pro and Redmi Watch 5 hints towards a possible future launch of the two gadgets in India as well.
Redmi Note 14 Series, Buds 6 Pro, Watch 5: Global Launch Date
The Redmi Note 14 series, along with the Redmi Buds 6 Pro and the Redmi Watch 5, will be launched globally on January 10, 2025, as confirmed by Xiaomi's X post and a live webpage made for the launch event. Additionally, the Xiaomi 165W Power Bank 10000 will be introduced alongside the handsets and smart wearables.
Redmi Note 14 Series, Buds 6 Pro, Watch 5: Expected Price
In India, the Redmi Note 14 5G starts at a price of Rs 18,999 for its 6GB + 128GB variant while the Note 14 Pro 5G starts at Rs 24,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. The Note 14 Pro+ starts at Rs 30,999 for its 8GB + 128GB configuration.
In China, the standard model of the Redmi Buds 6 Pro costs CNY 399 (Rs 4669) while the E-Sports variant is priced at CNY 499 (Rs 5,840.). On the other hand, the Redmi Watch 5 starts at CNY 599 (Rs 7010).
Get ready to be dazzled by the #RedmiNote14ProPlus5G!— Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) January 3, 2025
Designed to drop on Jan 10th. ⏰ #AllStarDurability #200MPAICamera
Learn more: https://t.co/f0CP0BWpoz pic.twitter.com/5cs8DqdlqN
Redmi Note 14 Series, Buds 6 Pro, Watch 5: Specifications and Features
It is expected that the global versions of the Redmi Note 14 series will be similar to its Chinese and Indian models. The smartphone lineup comes with an anti-drop All-Star Armor Structure and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 screen protection in addition to an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.
The base variant, Redmi Note 14 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra chipset, whereas the Note 14 Pro and Note 14 Pro+ feature MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra and Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processors, respectively.
It boasts a 200MP rear main camera which will have AI-backed imaging and photo editing features. The Redmi Note 14 series will support 90W wired fast charging and will run on HyperOS based on Android 14.
On the other hand, Xiaomi claims that the Redmi Buds 6 Pro features a total battery life of up to 36 hours and will support up to 55dB ANC.
The Redmi Watch 5 sports a 2.07-inch AMOLED display. The company claims that it will last up to 24 days on a single charge. The Watch 5 will run on Xiaomi's HyperOS 2 interface.