ETV Bharat / technology

Redmi Note 14 SE 5G With 50MP Triple Rear Camera Setup Launched In India For Rs 14,999: Specifications

Redmi has introduced the Redmi Note 14 SE 5G in India. It comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra processor and a 5,110mAh battery.

Redmi Note 14 SE 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra SoC, 50MP Triple Rear Camera Unit Launched In India: Price, Specifications
The Redmi Note 14 SE 5G will go on sale on August 7, 2025. (Image Credit: ETV Bharat via Xiaomi)
author img

By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : July 28, 2025 at 3:30 PM IST

2 Min Read

Hyderabad: Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi has launched the Redmi Note 14 SE 5G in India. It features a 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED display, Mediatek Dimensity 7025 Ultra SoC, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, a 50MP triple rear camera setup, and a 5,110mAh battery with 45W fast wired charging. It runs on HyperOS 2.0 based on Android 15.

Redmi Note 14 SE 5G: Price, availability, offers

The Redmi Note 14 SE 5G is available only in a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration, which is priced at Rs 14,999. It comes in Crimson Red and Mystique White, and Titan Black colour options.

The handset will go on sale on August 7, 2025, via the company's website, Flipkart, Xiaomi's offline retail stores, and authorised retail partners.

Interested customers can avail of a discount of Rs 1,000 on select bank cards, making the effective price of Rs 13,999 for the device.

Redmi Note 14 SE 5G: Key Details
PriceRs 14,999
RAM + Storage 6GB RAM + 128GB storage
Availability Xiaomi's official website, Flipkart, Xiaomi's offline retail stores and other authorised retail stores
Sale starts onAugust 7, 2025

Redmi Note 14 SE 5G: Specifications

The Chinese phone maker claims that the handset comes with the segment's brightest, toughest, and smoothest 120Hz AMOLED display. It features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, peak brightness of 2,100 nits, a touch sampling rate of 2,160Hz, Corning Gorilla Glass protection, and support for HDR10, Dolby Atmos. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The RAM can be expanded up to 16GB using virtual RAM.

In terms of optics, the Redmi Note 14 SE 5G boasts a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP Sony LYT-600 main camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. It comes with a 20MP front-facing camera.

The phone features dual stereo speakers powered by Dolby Atmos. It packs a 5,110mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. The company claims that the handset features TUV SUD certification for 4 years of battery life. It runs HyperOS 2 based on Android 15. The device has an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance.

Redmi Note 14 SE 5G: At a Glance
Features Details
Display 120Hz | 6.67-inch FHD+AMOLED
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra
RAM + Storage6GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera50MP + 8MP + 2MP
Front Camera20MP
Battery 5,110mAh
Charging 45W
Operating SystemHyperOS 2 based on Android 15
Also Read: Vivo Leads The Indian Smartphone In Q2 2025, Followed By Samsung And Oppo: Report

Hyderabad: Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi has launched the Redmi Note 14 SE 5G in India. It features a 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED display, Mediatek Dimensity 7025 Ultra SoC, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, a 50MP triple rear camera setup, and a 5,110mAh battery with 45W fast wired charging. It runs on HyperOS 2.0 based on Android 15.

Redmi Note 14 SE 5G: Price, availability, offers

The Redmi Note 14 SE 5G is available only in a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration, which is priced at Rs 14,999. It comes in Crimson Red and Mystique White, and Titan Black colour options.

The handset will go on sale on August 7, 2025, via the company's website, Flipkart, Xiaomi's offline retail stores, and authorised retail partners.

Interested customers can avail of a discount of Rs 1,000 on select bank cards, making the effective price of Rs 13,999 for the device.

Redmi Note 14 SE 5G: Key Details
PriceRs 14,999
RAM + Storage 6GB RAM + 128GB storage
Availability Xiaomi's official website, Flipkart, Xiaomi's offline retail stores and other authorised retail stores
Sale starts onAugust 7, 2025

Redmi Note 14 SE 5G: Specifications

The Chinese phone maker claims that the handset comes with the segment's brightest, toughest, and smoothest 120Hz AMOLED display. It features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, peak brightness of 2,100 nits, a touch sampling rate of 2,160Hz, Corning Gorilla Glass protection, and support for HDR10, Dolby Atmos. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The RAM can be expanded up to 16GB using virtual RAM.

In terms of optics, the Redmi Note 14 SE 5G boasts a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP Sony LYT-600 main camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. It comes with a 20MP front-facing camera.

The phone features dual stereo speakers powered by Dolby Atmos. It packs a 5,110mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. The company claims that the handset features TUV SUD certification for 4 years of battery life. It runs HyperOS 2 based on Android 15. The device has an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance.

Redmi Note 14 SE 5G: At a Glance
Features Details
Display 120Hz | 6.67-inch FHD+AMOLED
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra
RAM + Storage6GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera50MP + 8MP + 2MP
Front Camera20MP
Battery 5,110mAh
Charging 45W
Operating SystemHyperOS 2 based on Android 15
Also Read: Vivo Leads The Indian Smartphone In Q2 2025, Followed By Samsung And Oppo: Report

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

REDMI NOTE 14 SE 5G PRICEREDMI NOTE 14 SE 5G SPECIFICATIONSREDMI NOTE 14 SE 5G OFFERSREDMIREDMI NOTE 14 SE 5G

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

On Kargil Vijay Diwas, Maha Vir Chakra Col Sonam Wangchuk Recalls Ladakh Scouts' Role In India's Victory

Calming Yoga Poses That Will Support Your Gut Health And Improve Digestion

Meet Nushver, The Metal Band From Mumbai Turning Mortality Into Melody

Interview | 'The Kargil War Lasted 52 Days, But We Broke Pakistan In 22 Minutes In Operation Sindoor', Param Vir Chakra Awardee Yogendra Singh Yadav

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.