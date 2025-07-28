ETV Bharat / technology

Redmi Note 14 SE 5G With 50MP Triple Rear Camera Setup Launched In India For Rs 14,999: Specifications

The Redmi Note 14 SE 5G will go on sale on August 7, 2025. ( Image Credit: ETV Bharat via Xiaomi )

Hyderabad: Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi has launched the Redmi Note 14 SE 5G in India. It features a 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED display, Mediatek Dimensity 7025 Ultra SoC, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, a 50MP triple rear camera setup, and a 5,110mAh battery with 45W fast wired charging. It runs on HyperOS 2.0 based on Android 15.

Redmi Note 14 SE 5G: Price, availability, offers

The Redmi Note 14 SE 5G is available only in a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration, which is priced at Rs 14,999. It comes in Crimson Red and Mystique White, and Titan Black colour options.

The handset will go on sale on August 7, 2025, via the company's website, Flipkart, Xiaomi's offline retail stores, and authorised retail partners.

Interested customers can avail of a discount of Rs 1,000 on select bank cards, making the effective price of Rs 13,999 for the device.