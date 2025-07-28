Redmi Note 14 SE 5G With 50MP Triple Rear Camera Setup Launched In India For Rs 14,999: Specifications

Hyderabad: Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi has launched the Redmi Note 14 SE 5G in India. It features a 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED display, Mediatek Dimensity 7025 Ultra SoC, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, a 50MP triple rear camera setup, and a 5,110mAh battery with 45W fast wired charging. It runs on HyperOS 2.0 based on Android 15.
Redmi Note 14 SE 5G: Price, availability, offers
The Redmi Note 14 SE 5G is available only in a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration, which is priced at Rs 14,999. It comes in Crimson Red and Mystique White, and Titan Black colour options.
The handset will go on sale on August 7, 2025, via the company's website, Flipkart, Xiaomi's offline retail stores, and authorised retail partners.
Interested customers can avail of a discount of Rs 1,000 on select bank cards, making the effective price of Rs 13,999 for the device.
|Redmi Note 14 SE 5G: Key Details
|Price
|Rs 14,999
|RAM + Storage
|6GB RAM + 128GB storage
|Availability
|Xiaomi's official website, Flipkart, Xiaomi's offline retail stores and other authorised retail stores
|Sale starts on
|August 7, 2025
Redmi Note 14 SE 5G: Specifications
The Chinese phone maker claims that the handset comes with the segment's brightest, toughest, and smoothest 120Hz AMOLED display. It features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, peak brightness of 2,100 nits, a touch sampling rate of 2,160Hz, Corning Gorilla Glass protection, and support for HDR10, Dolby Atmos. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The RAM can be expanded up to 16GB using virtual RAM.
Redmi Note 14 SE 5G is not holding back with segment leading killer specs:— Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) July 28, 2025
✅Smoothest 120Hz AMOLED + Brightest 2100nits
✅Toughest Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5
✅ Loudest Dual-stereo Speakers
Killer Note at killer price of ₹13,999*.
Sale on 7th August: https://t.co/ns8eFiNVSJ pic.twitter.com/8Oh7tKFhxE
In terms of optics, the Redmi Note 14 SE 5G boasts a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP Sony LYT-600 main camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. It comes with a 20MP front-facing camera.
The phone features dual stereo speakers powered by Dolby Atmos. It packs a 5,110mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. The company claims that the handset features TUV SUD certification for 4 years of battery life. It runs HyperOS 2 based on Android 15. The device has an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance.
|Redmi Note 14 SE 5G: At a Glance
|Features
|Details
|Display
|120Hz | 6.67-inch FHD+AMOLED
|Processor
|MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra
|RAM + Storage
|6GB RAM + 128GB storage
|Rear Camera
|50MP + 8MP + 2MP
|Front Camera
|20MP
|Battery
|5,110mAh
|Charging
|45W
|Operating System
|HyperOS 2 based on Android 15