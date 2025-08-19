Redmi 15 5G With 7,000mAh Battery, 144Hz Display Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Xiaomi has launched the Redmi 15 5G smartphone in India. The new budget device is a 5G-ready variant of the Redmi 15 4G that was introduced in select markets earlier this month. The main highlight of the new device is its 7,000mAh Silicon-Carbon battery, which is also the segment's largest.

Another notable feature of the new Redmi smartphone is the 18W reverse charging support, which can effectively transform the device into a makeshift power bank to charge another smartphone or accessories. The Redmi 15 5G sports a 50MP triple rear camera setup, a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset, and a 6.9-inch display with 144 Hz refresh rate support.

Let's take a detailed look at the price, specifications, availability, and features of the new budget smartphone from Redmi.

Redmi 15 5G: Price, colours, availability

The Redm 15 5G starts at Rs 14,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs Rs 15,999, and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costs Rs 16,999. The device will be available for sale on August 28, 2025.

The Redmi 15 5G arrives in three colour options (Image Credits: Xiaomi India)

The phone arrives in three colour options, which include Midnight Black, Frosted White, and Sandy Purple variants. It will be available to buy via Amazon, Xiaomi India website, and offline retail stores.

Redmi 15 5G specifications and features

The Redmi 15 5G features a 6.9-inch HD+ LCD display with support for 144Hz AdaptiveSync refresh rate, though the higher refresh rate is limited to specific apps and UI environments. The display comes with TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light, Flicker-Free, and Circadian Friendly certifications.

The device draws power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The phone runs HyperOS 2.0 based on Android 15 and promises two years of OS upgrades and four years of security updates. It also comes pre-loaded with Gemini AI and supports features like Circle to Search.

The new budget device features an AI-backed 50MP primary camera, paired to a 2MP secondary sensor and an LED flash. The phone has an 8MP selfie camera on the front, placed in a centre-aligned hole punch. The phone camera supports AI Erase, AI Sky, and classic film filters.

Redmi 15 5G features a 50MP dual AI camera setup (Image Credits: Xiaomi India)

As previously mentioned, the Redmi 15 5G sports a 7,000mAh Silicon-Carbon battery, which claims to deliver up to 55.6 hours of music streaming via Spotify, 23.5 hours of YouTube playback, 17.5 hours of Instagram Reels consumption, and 12.7 hours of BGMI gameplay. In addition to 18W reverse wired charging, the battery also supports 33W fast charging. The fast charger comes bundled with the handset.

Other highlights of the phone include IP64 certification for dust and water resistance, side fingerprint sensor, Dolby-certified audio, and support for up to 200 per cent super volume.