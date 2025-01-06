Redmi 14C 5G With 120Hz Screen, 50MP Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Availability

Hyderabad: Xiaomi finally launched its Redmi 14C 5G smartphone in India on Monday, starting at Rs 9,999. The smartphone comes in three different RAM and storage configurations. It has a 6.88-inch HD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and is IP52 dust and water-resistant. The smartphone is powered by a 4nm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset and packs a 5,160mAh battery, along with a 33W charger included inside the box. The Redmi 14C 5G was released in China in September 2024.

Redmi 14C 5G: Price and Availability

The Redmi 14C is priced at Rs 9,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. Meanwhile, the 4GB+128GB and 6GB+128GB variants are priced at Rs 10,999 and Rs 11,999, respectively. The handset is available in three colours-- Starlight Blue, Stardust Purple, and Stargaze Black.

The smartphone goes for sale on January 10, 2025, and can be purchased via Amazon, Redmi, and Xiaomi's web portal.

Redmi 14C 5G: Specifications and Features

The Redmi 14C comes in a rectangular design with rounded corners. At the rear, the device has a vibrant design with a circular camera module in the centre. It sports a 6.68-inch HD+ LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 600 nits of brightness, and TUV Rheinland eye protection certification. The phone comes with an IP52 rating for dust and water resistance.

It is powered by a 4nm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, paired with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. The Redmi 14C 5G carries a 5,160mAh battery which supports 18W wired charging and comes packed with a 33W charger within the box.

The handset possesses a 50MP dual rear camera setup and an 8MP front-facing camera. The new device runs HyperOS based on Android 14 out of the box.