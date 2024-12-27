Redmi 14C 5G Set To Be Launched in India on January 6, 2025: Here's What To Expect

Hyderabad: Redmi India has finally revealed its upcoming smartphone, 14C 5G, which is set for a "global debut" in select markets including India. The Redmi 14C 5G will be announced on January 6, 2025. The upcoming smartphone is expected to be the revised version of the Redmi 14R 5G, launched in China in September 2024.
It is expected that the handset will likely come with the same design, featuring a circular rear camera setup in the centre, and key features as its Chinese counterpart. Notably, for certain global markets, the company introduced the 4G variant of the Redmi 14C in August 2024.
Redmi 14C 5G: India Launch
The Redmi India has revealed the launch of 14C 5G via their official social media platforms. The poster reveals that the launch will take place on January 6, 2025. The smartphone will have a "Global Debut" and will be available in select markets outside of India.
Redmi 14C 5G: Expected Specifications and Features
The Redmi 14C 5G is expected to get similar features to the 14R model. The upcoming device is expected to sport a 6.68-inch HD+ LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate and 600 nits of brightness. The Redmi 14C 5G will be powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset and carry a 5,160mAh battery which is expected to support 18W wired charging.
The handset is expected to possess a 13MP dual rear camera setup and a 5MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The device is expected to run on HyperOS based on Android 14.
Redmi 14C 5G: Expected Price
The Redmi 14C 5G is expected to be an affordable smartphone. In China, the 14R model starts at CNY 1,099 (approximately Rs 13,000) for the 4GB + 128GB base variant, whereas the 6GB + 128GB costs CNY 1,499 (approximately Rs 17,500) and the 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at CNY 1,699 (approximately Rs 20,000).