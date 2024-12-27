ETV Bharat / technology

Redmi 14C 5G Set To Be Launched in India on January 6, 2025: Here's What To Expect

Hyderabad: Redmi India has finally revealed its upcoming smartphone, 14C 5G, which is set for a "global debut" in select markets including India. The Redmi 14C 5G will be announced on January 6, 2025. The upcoming smartphone is expected to be the revised version of the Redmi 14R 5G, launched in China in September 2024.

It is expected that the handset will likely come with the same design, featuring a circular rear camera setup in the centre, and key features as its Chinese counterpart. Notably, for certain global markets, the company introduced the 4G variant of the Redmi 14C in August 2024.

Redmi 14C 5G: India Launch

The Redmi India has revealed the launch of 14C 5G via their official social media platforms. The poster reveals that the launch will take place on January 6, 2025. The smartphone will have a "Global Debut" and will be available in select markets outside of India.