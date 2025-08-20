Realme P4 5G Series With 7,000mAh Battery, 144Hz AMOLED Display Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Realme has launched the Realme P4 5G series in India. The new lineup includes the Realme P4 5G and Realme P4 Pro 5G smartphones, both featuring a 144Hz HyperGlow AMOLED display, a 7,000mAh battery, 80W fast wired charging and a dual rear camera setup. The standard variant draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, whereas the Pro variant is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor—both featuring an additional Hyper Vision AI chip for better resolution, frame rate, and always-on HDR functionality.

Realme P4 5G: India price, availability

The Realme P4 5G is priced at Rs 18,499 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, Rs 19,499 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, and Rs 21,499 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

Realme is offering an instant discount worth Rs 2,500 on the purchase of the device via bank offer and an exchange bonus worth Rs 1,000, bringing the effective starting price of the device to Rs 14,999.

The first sale of the phone will be hosted today, August 20, from 6 PM to 10 PM, followed by another sale on August 25, 2025, at 12 PM. The phone will be available to purchase via the Realme India website and Flipkart.

Realme P4 Pro 5G: India price, availability

The Realme P4 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 24,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, Rs 26,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, and Rs 28,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

Realme is offering an instant discount worth Rs 3,000 on the purchase of the device via a bank offer, along with an exchange bonus worth Rs 2,000. Clubbing both offers brings the effective starting price of the Realme P4 Pro down to Rs 19,999.

The first sale of the phone will be hosted on August 27, 2025, at 12:00 PM, via the Realme India website and Flipkart.

Realme P4 5G: Specifications, features

The Realme P4 5G sports a 6.77-inch HyperGlow AMOLED display, which supports 144Hz refresh rate, 1080p resolution, 4,500 nits peak brightness, and HDR10+ certification. It is powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G processor, paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

The phone is backed by a 7,000mAh battery, which supports 80W fast charging and 10W reverse charging. The Realme P4 5G carries a dual rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP OV50D40 sensor and an 8MP ultrawide camera. It sports a 16MP selfie camera on the front.

The Realme P4 5G arrives in Steel Gray, Engine Blue, and Forge Red colours (Realme India)

In addition to enhancing visuals in other places, the Hyper Vision AI chip also enables 144 fps gaming at 1080p resolution. The phone supports bypass charging technology to power the phone directly during gaming sessions, reducing heat and preserving battery health. The phone also comes equipped with a 7,000 square mm AirFlow VC Cooling system to counter the device's heat.

The Realme P4 5G is 7.58mm in thickness, 185 grams in weight, and arrives in Steel Gray, Engine Blue, and Forge Red colours. It sports an IP65 and IP66 dust and water resistance rating. The phone runs Realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15 and comes pre-loaded with AI Edit Genie, AI Landscape, AI Eraser, AI Glare Remover, AI Text Scanner, AI Recording Summary, Circle to Search, and AI Gaming Coach.

Realme P4 Pro 5G: Specifications, features

The Realme P4 5G sports a 6.8-inch HyperGlow 4D AMOLED display, which supports 144Hz refresh rate, 1280p resolution, 6,500 nits peak brightness, and HDR10+ certification. It is powered by a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, paired with up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The Pro model features the same battery and charging capabilities as the standard variant.

Realme P4 Pro 5G arrives in Birch Wood, Dark Oak Wood, and Midnight Ivy colours (Realme India)

The Realme P4 Pro 5G also carries a dual rear camera setup, but the main sensor here is a 50MP Sony IMX896 OIS, paired to an 8MP ultrawide camera. The Pro model sports a 50MP selfie camera on the front. It supports 4K video recording via front camera as well in addition to Dual View Video recording, Livephoto, and more.

Just like the standard variant, the Pro model also comes with Hyper Vision visual enhancement, allowing 144 fps gaming, but at an increased 1.5K resolution. It also features bypass charging, AirFlow VC Cooling system, IP65 and IP66 certification, and AI features. The Pro model is 189 grams in weight and is 7.68mm thin. It arrives in Birch Wood, Dark Oak Wood, and Midnight Ivy colour options.

Realme P4 5G vs Realme P4 Pro 5G