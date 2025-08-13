Realme P4 5G Series Key Features Revealed Ahead of August 20 Launch

Hyderabad: Chinese phone maker Realme is all set to launch a new smartphone series, the Realme P4 5G series, in India. It will include the Realme P4 5G and the Realme P4 Pro 5G handsets. The new smartphone series is going to launch in India next week.

A live microsite is available on Flipkart for the Realme P4 5G series, revealing a few key details. It includes information about the display, processor, and battery of both devices. The Realme P4 5G series will be launched on August 20, 2025, at 12 PM (IST).

Realme P4 5G Series: Confirmed specifications

Realme has officially confirmed the details of the Realme P4 5G and the Realme P4 Pro 5G. Both devices will have a 7,000mAh Titan battery with 80W fast wired charging support. They also have a 7,000 square mm AirFlow VC cooling system in them to maintain their thermals. The base variant, Realme P4 5G, will feature a 6.77-inch HyperGlow FHD+ resolution AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits.

It will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G SoC. The company claims that users can play Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) for up to 11 hours.

The company mentions that the Realme P4 5G can be charged up to 50 per cent in 25 minutes. It will also have reverse charging, AI Smart charging and bypass charging support. The Realme P4 Pro 5G will have a HyperGlow AMOLED 4D Curve+ display with a refresh rate of 144Hz, peak brightness of 6,500 nits, 1.07 billion colour sets, and HDR10+ certification.

It will also feature a TUV Rheinland certification for eye protection. The handset will be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, paired with a dedicated Hyper Vision AI GPU. Realme claims that the chipset has scored 1.10M+ on the AnTuTu benchmark.

It will have a thickness of 7.68mm. The Realme P4 Pro 5G is claimed to run BGMI for more than 8 hours at 90FPS on the phone. Realme has also confirmed that the Realme P4 5G series will be priced under Rs 30,000 upon launch in India.