Realme P3x 5G And Realme P3 Pro Launched In India: Prices, Specifications, Features, More

Hyderabad: Realme, on Monday, launched the P3x 5G and P3 Pro 5G smartphones in India. The Realme P3x 5G starts at Rs 13,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant, whereas the Realme P3 Pro 5G starts at Rs 23,999 for the 8GB + 128GB base variant. Both devices come equipped with a 50MP primary camera and a 6,000mAh battery.
The Realme P3x 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset, whereas the Pro version features a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset. Moreover, both devices come in three different colourways and run on Realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15 out-of-the-box. The Realme P3 Pro includes AI features, such as AI Best Face, AI Erase, AI Motion Blur, and more.
Realme P3x 5G and P3 Pro 5G: Prices
The Realme P3x 5G comes in two variants. The 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB variants are priced at Rs 13,999 and Rs 14,999, respectively. The handset is available in three colourways-- Lunar White, Midnight Blue, and Stellar Pink.
On the other hand, the Realme P3 Pro 5G is available in three storage configurations. The 8GB+128GB variant is priced at Rs 23,999, the 8GB+256GB variant is priced at Rs 24,999, and the 12GB+256GB variant is priced at Rs 26,999. The phone is offered in three colourways-- Galaxy Purple, Nebula Glow, and Saturn Brown.
The Realme P3x 5G will go on sale on February 25, 2025. Meanwhile, the Realme P3 Pro 5G will be available from February 28, 2025. Both devices can be purchased online via Flipkart and Realme's official website. Moreover, customers can avail of a bank discount of Rs 1,000 on the purchase of P3x 5G and a bank discount of Rs 2,000 on the purchase of Realme P3 Pro 5G.
Realme P3x 5G and P3 Pro 5G: Specifications
The Realme P3x 5G features a 6.7-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Realme P3 Pro 5G sports a 6.83-inch 1.5K quad curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The P3x 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. On the other hand, the P3 Pro 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.
Both devices sport a dual rear camera setup. The Realme P3x 5G sports a 50MP OMNIVISION OV50D primary sensor paired with a 2MP portrait camera, whereas the Realme P3 Pro 5G features a 50MP Sony IMX896 OIS primary camera. The P3x sports an 8MP selfie camera and the P3 Pro features a 16MP selfie camera.
Both smartphones are packed with a 6,000mAh battery. The P3x 5G supports 45W charging, whereas the P3 Pro supports 80W charging. Both devices run Realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15 out-of-the-box and come with IP68+IP69 dust and water resistance. The Pro model also features some AI features, such as AI Best Face, AI Erase 2.0, AI Motion DeBlur, and AI Reflection Remover.
|Specification
|Realme P3x 5G
|Realme P3 Pro 5G
|Display
|6.7-inch FHD+ LCD, 120Hz refresh rate
|6.83-inch 1.5K quad curved AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate
|Processor
|MediaTek Dimensity 6400
|Snapdragon 7s Gen 3
|RAM
|8GB
|12GB
|Storage
|128GB
|256GB
|Rear Camera
|Dual: 50MP OMNIVISION OV50D + 2MP portrait
|Dual: 50MP Sony IMX896 OIS + 2MP
|Selfie Camera
|8MP
|16MP
|Battery
|6,000mAh
|6,000mAh
|Charging
|45W
|80W
|Operating System
|Realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15
|Realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15
|Dust & Water Resistance
|IP68+IP69
|IP68+IP69
|AI Features
|-
|AI Best Face, AI Erase 2.0, AI Motion DeBlur, AI Reflection Remover