Realme P3x 5G And Realme P3 Pro Launched In India: Prices, Specifications, Features, More

Hyderabad: Realme, on Monday, launched the P3x 5G and P3 Pro 5G smartphones in India. The Realme P3x 5G starts at Rs 13,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant, whereas the Realme P3 Pro 5G starts at Rs 23,999 for the 8GB + 128GB base variant. Both devices come equipped with a 50MP primary camera and a 6,000mAh battery.

The Realme P3x 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset, whereas the Pro version features a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset. Moreover, both devices come in three different colourways and run on Realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15 out-of-the-box. The Realme P3 Pro includes AI features, such as AI Best Face, AI Erase, AI Motion Blur, and more.

Realme P3x 5G and P3 Pro 5G: Prices

The Realme P3x 5G comes in two variants. The 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB variants are priced at Rs 13,999 and Rs 14,999, respectively. The handset is available in three colourways-- Lunar White, Midnight Blue, and Stellar Pink.

On the other hand, the Realme P3 Pro 5G is available in three storage configurations. The 8GB+128GB variant is priced at Rs 23,999, the 8GB+256GB variant is priced at Rs 24,999, and the 12GB+256GB variant is priced at Rs 26,999. The phone is offered in three colourways-- Galaxy Purple, Nebula Glow, and Saturn Brown.