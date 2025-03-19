Realme P3 Ultra 5G Launched In India Alongside Realme P3 5G: Prices, Specifications, Features

Hyderabad: Realme has launched the Realme P3 Ultra 5G smartphone in India. The device comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultra 5G chipset, a 1.5K quad-curved AMOLED display, a 6,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support, and an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. The device sports a 7.38mm ultra-slim body and comes equipped with a Sony IMX896 OIS camera on the back. Let's take a detailed look at the price, availability, specifications, and features of the new device.

Realme P3 Ultra 5G: Prices, availability, offers

The Realme P3 Ultra starts at Rs 26,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It costs Rs 27,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model and Rs 29,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The phone arrives in three colour models-- Glowing Lunar White, Neptune Blue, and Orion Red.

Realme is also offering a flat Rs 3,000 discount on the device via bank offer, bringing the effective starting price of the phone to Rs 23,999. Realme is also offering an exchange bonus worth Rs 1,000, which will be up and above the exchange value of the old handset.

The pre-booking of the Realme P3 Ultra starts today and ends on March 24. The pre-booking orders will ship on March 24 as well.

Realme P3 Ultra 5G: Specifications, features

The Realme P3 Ultra 5G features a 6.83-inch quad-curved AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution (2800 x 1272 pixels), up to 120Hz refresh rate, 1500 nits peak brightness, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. It is backed by a 6,000mAh battery and supports 80W fast charging.

The device is powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultra chipset, paired with Mali-G615 GPU, up to 12GB RAM, and up to 256GB storage. The new Realme phone sports a dual rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP Sony IMX896 camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an 8MP ultrawide camera with a 112-degree field of view. The device sports a 16MP Sony selfie camera on the front.

In addition to Realme P3 Ultra 5G, the Realme P3 5G smartphone is now also official. The brand revealed the key specifications, features, prices, and sale offers for the standard variant on Monday.