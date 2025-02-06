ETV Bharat / technology

Realme P3 Pro To Launch On Feb 18 With BGMI-Special Features: Key Specifications Revealed

The Realme P3 Pro will be launched on February 18 and feature a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chip, a 6,000mAh battery, and 80W fast charging.

Realme P3 Pro To Launch On Feb 18 With BGMI-Special Features: Key Specifications Revealed
Realme P3 Pro is expected to deliver a good BGMI gameplay experience (Realme India)
author img

By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : Feb 6, 2025, 6:03 PM IST

Hyderabad: Realme has announced the launch of the Realme P3 Pro smartphone this month. The new device will be launched on February 18, 2025, at 12:00 PM (noon). Notably, it will be the first smartphone in its segment to feature the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset from Qualcomm.

The brand says that Realme P3 Pro has been designed to be a game-changer for mobile gaming enthusiasts. The upcoming phone will come equipped with "next-gen AI tools" for better gameplay, fast charging, and an aerospace VC cooling system. Let's take a detailed look at the device.

Realme P3 Pro: Specifications, features, and availability

The Realme P3 Pro will feature a "segment-first" Quad-Curved EdgeFlow display for an immersive view. It will draw power from the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, which is built on a 4nm TSMC process. The chipset claims to deliver 20 per cent improved CPU performance and a 40 per cent boost in GPU capabilities compared to its predecessor. According to Realme, the chipset acquired an AnTuTu score of 800K+, promising top-tier performance.

The smartphone will be backed by a 6,000mAh battery and support 80W fast charging. The device features a 6050mm square Aerospace VC Cooling System to dissipate heat and help maintain peak performance with high frame rates during gaming sessions.

The Realme P3 Pro will also feature GT Boost technology, co-developed with Krafton to deliver better GMI gameplay. It includes AI Ultra-Steady Frames, Hyper Response Engine, AI Ultra Touch Control, and AI Motion Control.

Following the launch on February 18, the Realme P3 Pro will be available for purchase on realme.com and Flipkart.

The smartphone is expected to cost somewhere around Rs 25,000 for the base variant, considering it is a mid-range device. The exact pricing of the device will be revealed during the launch event. The brand is expected to reveal the camera and other details of the Realme P3 Pro in the coming days.

Also read: Huawei Mate XT Set To Launch Outside China This Month: Global Launch Date, Specifications, Features

Hyderabad: Realme has announced the launch of the Realme P3 Pro smartphone this month. The new device will be launched on February 18, 2025, at 12:00 PM (noon). Notably, it will be the first smartphone in its segment to feature the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset from Qualcomm.

The brand says that Realme P3 Pro has been designed to be a game-changer for mobile gaming enthusiasts. The upcoming phone will come equipped with "next-gen AI tools" for better gameplay, fast charging, and an aerospace VC cooling system. Let's take a detailed look at the device.

Realme P3 Pro: Specifications, features, and availability

The Realme P3 Pro will feature a "segment-first" Quad-Curved EdgeFlow display for an immersive view. It will draw power from the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, which is built on a 4nm TSMC process. The chipset claims to deliver 20 per cent improved CPU performance and a 40 per cent boost in GPU capabilities compared to its predecessor. According to Realme, the chipset acquired an AnTuTu score of 800K+, promising top-tier performance.

The smartphone will be backed by a 6,000mAh battery and support 80W fast charging. The device features a 6050mm square Aerospace VC Cooling System to dissipate heat and help maintain peak performance with high frame rates during gaming sessions.

The Realme P3 Pro will also feature GT Boost technology, co-developed with Krafton to deliver better GMI gameplay. It includes AI Ultra-Steady Frames, Hyper Response Engine, AI Ultra Touch Control, and AI Motion Control.

Following the launch on February 18, the Realme P3 Pro will be available for purchase on realme.com and Flipkart.

The smartphone is expected to cost somewhere around Rs 25,000 for the base variant, considering it is a mid-range device. The exact pricing of the device will be revealed during the launch event. The brand is expected to reveal the camera and other details of the Realme P3 Pro in the coming days.

Also read: Huawei Mate XT Set To Launch Outside China This Month: Global Launch Date, Specifications, Features

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

REALMEREALME P3 PRO SPECIFICATIONSREALME P3 PRO INDIA LAUNCH DATEREALME P3 PRO BGMI FEATURESREALME P3 PRO

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive | First Rocket To Lift-off From Kulasekarapatnam Spaceport In 2 Yrs, Says ISRO Chairman Narayanan

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

Union Budget 2025-26: With View To Revive Domestic Economy, Allocation For MEA Trimmed Down

9 Blackbucks Die In Two Months in Odisha, A Warning Sign For Puri Forest Department Conservation Plan

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.