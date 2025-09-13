ETV Bharat / technology

Realme P3 Lite 5G With 6,000mAh Battery, 32MP Camera Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Realme has announced the new Realme P3 Lite 5G smartphone in India. The new device joins the P3-series, which already includes the P3 and P3 Ultra handsets. The new smartphone is a budget offering, which comes equipped with a 6,000mAh battery, a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset, and a 120Hz display. Another highlight of the phone is its military-grade shock-resistant body, which is 7.94mm thin and is IP64 certified for dust and splash resistance. Let's take a detailed look at the new Realme P3 Lite 5G smartphone.

Realme P3 Lite 5G: Price in India, availability

The Realme P3 Lite 5G costs Rs 10,499 for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model and Rs 11,499 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone will be available to buy via the Realme India website and Flipkart, starting September 22, 2025, at 12:00 AM. The brand is also offering an instant discount worth Rs 1,000 on the purchase of the device, bringing the effective price down to Rs 9,499 for the 4GB RAM variant and Rs 10,499 for the 6GB RAM variant.

Realme P3 Lite 5G: Specifications, features

Design and build: The Realme P3 Lite 5G sports a "Lily-inspired design", featuring a petal texture. It arrives in Lily White, Purple Blossom, and Midnight Lily colour options. The phone weighs 197 grams and measures 7.94mm in thickness. The device features Armorshell Tough Build and Military-Grade Shock Resistance Test certification to claim 2 metre fall protection. It is also IP54 rated for dust and water resistance.