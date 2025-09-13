Realme P3 Lite 5G With 6,000mAh Battery, 32MP Camera Launched In India: Price, Specifications

ETV Bharat / technology

Hyderabad: Realme has announced the new Realme P3 Lite 5G smartphone in India. The new device joins the P3-series, which already includes the P3 and P3 Ultra handsets. The new smartphone is a budget offering, which comes equipped with a 6,000mAh battery, a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset, and a 120Hz display. Another highlight of the phone is its military-grade shock-resistant body, which is 7.94mm thin and is IP64 certified for dust and splash resistance. Let's take a detailed look at the new Realme P3 Lite 5G smartphone.

Realme P3 Lite 5G: Price in India, availability

The Realme P3 Lite 5G costs Rs 10,499 for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model and Rs 11,499 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone will be available to buy via the Realme India website and Flipkart, starting September 22, 2025, at 12:00 AM. The brand is also offering an instant discount worth Rs 1,000 on the purchase of the device, bringing the effective price down to Rs 9,499 for the 4GB RAM variant and Rs 10,499 for the 6GB RAM variant.

Realme P3 Lite 5G: Specifications, features

Design and build: The Realme P3 Lite 5G sports a "Lily-inspired design", featuring a petal texture. It arrives in Lily White, Purple Blossom, and Midnight Lily colour options. The phone weighs 197 grams and measures 7.94mm in thickness. The device features Armorshell Tough Build and Military-Grade Shock Resistance Test certification to claim 2 metre fall protection. It is also IP54 rated for dust and water resistance.

The Realme P3 Lite 5G arrives in three distinct colour options
The Realme P3 Lite 5G arrives in three distinct colour options (Realme India)

Display: The new Realme phone features a 6.67-inch HD+ display with support for 1604 x 720 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 120Hz touch sampling rate, and 625 nits of maximum brightness. The panel also supports Rainwater Smart Touch to enable proper phone usage with wet hands.

Processor and OS: The Realme P3 Lite 5G draws power from a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with up to 6GB RAM (+12GB virtual RAM) and 128GB storage. It runs Realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15 and comes loaded with iPhone-like wallpaper depth function and separate panels for notification and quick settings.

AI features: The device sports a bunch of AI features, which include AI Clear Face to fix blurry faces in photos, AI Smart Loop to recognise content and predict intent for recommended actions when long-pressed, Google Gemini integration, AI Smart Signal Adjustment, and more.

Camera: The Realme P3 Lite 5G sports a 32MP dual camera setup on the back and an 8MP selfie camera on the front.

Battery and charging: The phone is backed by a 6,000mAh battery and supports 45W fast charging and 5W reverse charging. Realme claims that the device can last over 18 hours of Instagram usage or over 14 hours of YouTube. Five minutes of charge claims to provide up to 4.8 hours of calling and over 11 hours of music play. The brand also promises over 80 per cent battery health after 1,600 charge cycles, which could take up to four years of handset usage.

