Realme P3 5G, P3 Ultra 5G Confirmed To Launch In India On March 19: Key Specifications, Features Revealed

Hyderabad: Realme has confirmed that the Realme P3 5G and Realme P3 Ultra 5G smartphones will be launched in India next week. The company has revealed key features of the devices, including chipset, display, battery, charging, and availability details. Additionally, Realme will also unveil a new pair of TWS earphones along with the new handsets. Notably, the upcoming devices, after launch, will join the Realme P3 Pro 5G and Realme P3x 5G smartphones, which were launched in February 2025.

Realme P3 5G, P3 Ultra 5G: India Launch

According to a Realme press release, both the P3 Pro 5G and P3x 5G smartphones will be launched in India on March 19, 2025. The devices will be available for purchase in India via Flipkart and the company's e-store. Moreover, the Realme Buds T200 Lite TWS earphones will also be launched on the same day, as mentioned on the official website.

Realme P3 5G: Key Features

Realme P3 5G is expected to sport an AMOLED E-sports display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2,000 nits of peak brightness. The device will be powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 SoC. The company claims that the smartphone will be able to obtain 15 per cent more enhanced CPU performance with this chipset. Additionally, Realme says that the device has scored 7,50,000 points on the AnTuTu test. The smartphone is expected to carry a 6,000mAh "Titan" battery with 45W wired fast charging support. It is claimed to have an IP69 rating for dust and splash ingression.

Additionally, the Realme P3 5G will support GT Boost features like AI Motion Control and AI Ultra Touch Control. It is confirmed that the standard Realme P3 5G will likely support 90fps gameplay for BGMI. It is claimed that the handset will be provided with aerospace-grade cooling for better heat dissipation. Moreover, the Antenna Array Matrix 2.0 technology is said to improve the connectivity of the smartphone by 30 per cent in "low signal areas like subways".

Realme P3 Ultra 5G: Key Features

The Realme P3 Ultra 5G will come with a display featuring a touch sampling rate of up to 2,500Hz. As per Realme, the Realme P3 Ultra 5G will be the world's first smartphone with a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultra SoC, which is said to achieve an AnTuTu score of 1.45 million.

The device will support 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. It will be equipped with 6,050 square mm VC cooling and is claimed to support 90fps gameplay in BGMI for up to three hours at a stretch. The device is expected to support GT Boost technology.

The Realme P3 Ultra 5G will come packed with a 6,000mAh battery with 80W AI bypass charging technology support. This charger is expected to prevent overheating via gaming and claims to offer five-year durability.