Realme P3 5G Price, Sale Offers, Key Specifications Revealed Ahead Of March 19 Launch In India

Hyderabad: Realme has revealed the key features, pricing, and sale offers for Realme P3 5G in India. The handset features India's first Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 5G chipset with up to 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration. It sports an AMOLED display and comes with GT Boost providing 90FPS for BGMI gameplay. The P3 5G smartphone packs a 6,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support and comes with IP69 dust and water resistance. The device also includes an AeroSpace Cooling system. The Realme P3 5G is available in three colourways. Notably, the device is the successor of the Realme P1 5G.

Realme P3 5G: Price, Offers, Sale Date

The Realme P3 5G is priced at Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variants are priced at Rs 17,999 and Rs 19,999 respectively. The smartphone is available in three shades, named Space Silver, Nebula Pink, and Comet Grey.

The Realme P3 5G will be launched on March 19, 2025, at 12 PM and the early bird sale will start on the same day from 6 PM and will end at 10 PM IST.

The handset will be launched along with the Realme P3 Ultra 5G smartphone. Customers who have an ICICI Bank credit card or a Bajaj Finserv card can avail of an instant discount of Rs 2,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 500 on an old Realme device. Moreover, customers who buy the Realme P3 5G in the early bird sale can get the Realme Buds Air 5 and the Realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC for Rs 1,499 and Rs 1,599 respectively.

Notably, the smartphone will go on sale via the company's website, Flipkart, and other retail stores.

Realme P3 5G: Specifications

Realme's India website provides a listing of the key specifications for the upcoming smartphone. The Realme P3 5G sports an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 2,000 nits of peak brightness, 1,500 nits touch sampling rate, and a 92.65 screen-to-body ratio. The company claims the phone to offer 90FPS in BGMI.

The phone is powered by a 4nm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 5G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset is available with an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. It houses a 6,000mAh battery with 45W of fast charging support.

Moreover, the device has a 6,050mm sq. aerospace-grade VC system for thermal control. The Realme P3 5G offers GT Boost for gaming, which comes with AI Motion Control and AI Ultra Touch Control.