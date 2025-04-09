ETV Bharat / technology

Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G vs Realme Narzo 80x 5G: Comparing Specifications, Prices

Realme has launched the Realme Narzo 80 series in India. So here's a quick comparison between both smartphones.

Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G vs Realme Narzo 80x 5G: A Quick Comparison
Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G vs Realme Narzo 80x 5G (Image Credit: ETV Bharat via Realme)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : April 9, 2025 at 4:31 PM IST

Hyderabad: Realme has launched the Realme Narzo 80 series in India. The series includes the Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G and Narzo 80x 5G smartphones. Both devices are powered by MediaTek Dimensity processors and pack a 6,000mAh battery. The Realme Narzo 80 Pro model comes with a 6,050mm² VC cooling system and claims to offer 90fps (frames per second) support for BGMI. The company also claims that the Pro model is the slimmest phone with the largest battery in the segment. As both smartphones are from the same lineup, we are comparing the newly launched Realme Narzo 80 Pero 5G and the Realme Narzo 80x 5G smartphones.

Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G vs Realme Narzo 80x 5G: Specifications

Price: The Realme Narzo 80x 5G costs Rs 13,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, and the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version is priced at Rs 14,999. Meanwhile, the Realme Narzo 80 Pro starts from Rs 19,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced at Rs 21,499 and the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage version is priced at Rs 23,499.

Availability and Offers: Both handsets will be available for retail via Amazon and the Realme India website. Interested buyers who purchase the phones can claim a discount of Rs 2,000 via early bird sale. Moreover, students can get exclusive benefits worth Rs 1,299 while purchasing the Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G. The early bird sale for the Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G will commence today from 6 PM to midnight. Meanwhile, the early-bird sale for the Narzo 80x 5G will be on April 11 from 6 PM to midnight.

Colours: The Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G is available in Racing Green and Speed Silver shades, whereas the 80x 5G is available in Deep Ocean and Sunlit Gold colourways.

Display: The Pro model features a 6.77-inch FHD+ (1,080 x 2,392 pixels) curved AMOLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 180Hz touch sampling rate, and a peak brightness of 800 nits. Meanwhile, the non-Pro model sports a 6.72-inch FHD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) flat LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 180Hz touch sampling rate, and a peak brightness of 690 nits.

Processor: The Narzo 80 Pro 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC, paired with up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. On the other hand, the Narzo 80x 5G comes equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 SoC, paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

Camera: The Pro variant comes with a 50MP Sony IMX882 main rear camera with OIS support and a 2MP secondary lens. It features a 16MP front camera. Meanwhile, the non-Pro variant features a 50MP Omnivision main rear camera along with a 2MP sensor and an 8MP selfie camera.

Battery: Both handsets house a 6,000mAh battery. The Pro model comes with 80W wired charging support, whereas the non-Pro variant features 45W charging support.

Other features: Both devices feature IP69 dust and water resistance. The Narzo 80 Pro 5G also features MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability certification. Both handsets run Realme UI 6 based on Android 15. The Pro model also features a 6,050mm² VC cooling system and claims to offer 90fps support for BGMI.

FeatureRealme Narzo 80 Pro 5GRealme Narzo 80x 5G
Price
  • ₹19,999 (8GB + 128GB)
  • ₹21,499 (8GB + 256GB)
  • ₹23,499 (12GB + 256GB)
  • ₹13,999 (6GB + 128GB)
  • ₹14,999 (8GB + 128GB)
AvailabilityAmazon and Realme India website
ColoursRacing Green, Speed SilverDeep Ocean, Sunlit Gold
Display6.77-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate6.72-inch FHD+ flat LCD, 120Hz refresh rate
ProcessorMediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoCMediaTek Dimensity 6400 SoC
RAM & StorageUp to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM, up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storageUp to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, up to 256GB storage
Camera50MP Sony IMX882 (OIS) + 2MP; 16MP front50MP OMNIVISION main + 2MP; 8MP front
Battery6,000mAh; 80W fast charging6,000mAh; 45W fast charging
ProtectionIP69 and MIL-STD-810H certificationIP69
OSRealme UI 6 (Android 15)Realme UI 6 (Android 15)
Highlighting Features6,050mm² VC cooling system; 90fps support for BGMINA

