Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G Nitro Orange Launched To Celebrate 7th Anniversary: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Realme has introduced a new variant, the Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G Nitro Orange, in India. The new variant has been introduced as part of Realme’s seventh anniversary celebrations. It features similar specifications to its standard model and comes with an FHD+ AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, up to 12GB of RAM, a 50MP dual rear camera unit, and a 6000mAh battery with 80W wired charging support. The phone runs on Realme UI 6 based on Android 15. Notably, the standard Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G and the Realme Narzo 80x 5G smartphones were launched on April 9, 2025.

Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G Nitro Orange: Price

The Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G Nitro Orange comes in two RAM variants similar to the standard counterpart. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 21,499, and the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 23,499. Interested buyers can avail a coupon discount of Rs 1,000, which brings the effective price of the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant down to Rs 20,499 and the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model to Rs 22,499. The new colour variant can be purchased via the company’s official website and Amazon.

Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G Nitro Orange: Specifications

The Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G Nitro Orange features a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 4500 nits. It is powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, which comes paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone comes with a dual rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP Sony IMX882 camera with OIS support and a 2MP secondary sensor. At the front, a 16MP selfie camera is provided. It packs a 6000mAh battery with 80W fast wired charging support. The phone runs Realme UI 6 based on Android 15 out of the box.

Also Read: Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G vs Realme Narzo 80x 5G: Comparing Specifications, Prices