Phone Under 10K: Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G With 32MP Camera, 6,000mAh Battery Launched In India

Hyderabad: Realme has launched the Narzo 80 Lite 5G smartphone in India. Starting at an effective price of Rs 9,999, the device comes equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G processor, a 6,000mAh battery, a 120Hz display, and a 32MP AI camera.

The new Narzo 80 Lite 5G joins the Narzo 80 series, which already includes the Narzo 80x 5G and Narzo 80 Pro 5G smartphones. Let's take a look at the price, availability, and specifications of the newly launched Narzo 80 Lite 5G.

Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G: Price in India, availability

The Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G is priced at Rs 10,499 for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Meanwhile, the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs Rs 11,499.

Realme is offering an instant discount of Rs 500 on the 4GB RAM model and an instant discount of Rs 700 on the 6GB RAM model, bring down their respective prices to Rs 9,999 and Rs 10,799.

The new handset arrives in Crystal Purple and Onyx Black colour option and will be available to buy via Amazon on June 23, 2025.

Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G: Specifications

The Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G sports a 6.67-inch HD+ (1604 x 720p) display with support for 120Hz refresh rate, 625 nits of maximum brightness, 120Hz touch sampling rate, Rainwater Smart Touch, and full brightness DC Dimming that claims to enable a paper-like viewing experience. The handset is 7.94 mm thin and weighs 197 grams. Additionally, it is IP64-rated for dust and water resistance and features ArmorShell Tough Build, which claims to have passed the Military-Grade Shock Resistance Test for a 2 metre fall.

The new Narzo 80 Lite 5G is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, paired with Mali G57 MC2, up to 6GB of RAM, and 128GB storage. It sports a dual rear camera setup, led by a 32MP Galaxycore GC32E2 AF Camera with 27mm equivalent focal length, f/1.8 aperture, and 76-degree field of view. Realme has not shared details regarding the secondary camera on the back and the front-facing selfie camera.

The device is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 15W wired charging via USB Type-C port. Realme says the battery can last over 46 hours of calling or nearly 18 hours of Instagram usage. The battery also claims to retain at least 80 per cent health after 1,600 cycles, which is expected to take four years of usage. The Narzo 80 Lite 5G runs Realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15. It also features 300 per cent Ultra Volume Mode for noisy surroundings.