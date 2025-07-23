Realme Narzo 80 Lite 4G With 6,300mAh Battery Launched In India: Effective Price Starts At Rs 6,599

Hyderabad: Realme has launched the Realme Narzo 80 Lite 4G in India. The 5G variant of this handset was introduced in June this year. As it is the 4G variant, the pricing has also been slashed, placing the phone into the budget category.

The Narzo 80 Lite 4G features a 90Hz HD+ display, Unisoc T7250 SoC, up to 6GB RAM, up to 128GB storage, 13MP dual rear camera setup, and 6,300mAh battery with 15W charging support. It runs Realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15 and sports AI-powered features.

Realme Narzo 80 Lite 4G: Price, availability

The Realme Narzo 80 Lite 4G comes in two RAM and storage configurations. It is priced at Rs 7,299 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and Rs 8,299 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The phone is available in Obsidian Black and Beach Gold colourways.

Interested buyers can purchase this handset via a flash sale and avail an instant coupon discount of Rs 500 and another discount of Rs 200 via bank offer. This makes the effective price of the phone to be Rs 6,599 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and Rs 7,599 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

The Realme Narzo 80 Lite 4G will be available for purchase via Amazon and the official Realme website.

Realme Narzo 80 Lite 4G: Specifications

The Realme Narzo 80 Lite 4G features a 6.74-inch HD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a peak brightness of 563 nits. It is powered by an octa-core 12nm Unisoc T7250 chipset, coupled with Mali G57 MP1 GPU. The chipset comes paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Notably, the RAM can be virtually expanded up to 16GB.

It boasts a dual rear camera setup, which includes a 13MP OV13B10 main sensor with f/2.2 aperture and an unspecified secondary sensor. A 5MP SC520CS camera sensor with f/2.2 is provided at the front. The handset packs a 6,300mAh battery with a 15W VOOC charging support. Realme claims that the phone can deliver up to 20.7 hours of YouTube streaming and 13.6 hours of mobile gaming. It runs Realme UI 6 based on Android 15, which comes with AI features such as AI Boost, AI Call Noise Reduction 2.0, Smart Touch, and more.

The device also features military-grade protection, an armour-shell design, and an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance.