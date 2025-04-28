Realme GT 7 Set To Launch In India Soon, Claims To Support 6-Hour Stable 120 FPS BGMI Gameplay

Hyderabad: Realme is planning to introduce the Realme GT 7 smartphone soon in India. The handset was launched in China last week. The Chinese phone maker has revealed the device via a post on its social media platforms, confirming that the phone will deliver up to six hours of BGMI gameplay at 120 frames per second (FPS). It is expected that the upcoming Realme smartphone will join the Realme GT 7 Pro, which was launched in November 2024.

Realme GT 7: India Launch Details

According to an X post, the Realme GT 7 handset has been co-tested with Krafton, a South Korean video game publisher and the developer of popular mobile game titles such as Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) and PUBG: New State, to deliver “Industry’s 1st 6-Hour Stable 120FPS” BGMI gameplay for up to six hours.

The device is already available in China. It is expected that the upcoming Realme GT 7 handset in India will have similar specifications as its Chinese counterpart, with some minor changes to the internals such as processor, RAM and storage, or battery capacity, similar to the changes adopted by the Realme GT 7 Pro model in two countries.

Realme GT 7: Specifications

The Chinese variant of the Realme GT 7 features a 6.78-inch FHD+ (1280 X 2800 pixels) resolution OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 6500 nits peak brightness, a 2600Hz instant touch sampling rate, 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut, and a 4608Hz PWM dimming rate. It is powered by a 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

The Realme GT 7 boasts a dual camera setup, which includes a 50MP Sony IMX896 primary camera with OIS support and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. It has a 16MP Sony IMX480 front-facing camera. The handset packs a 7200mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support. It has a 7700mm square VC cooling chamber with Graphene ice-sensing double layer cooling technology for heat dissipation. The Realme GT 7 runs Realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15.

