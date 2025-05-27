Realme GT 7 Series With 7,000mAh Battery, 120W Charging Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Realme on Tuesday announced the Realme GT 7 series in India and global markets. The new lineup includes the GT 7, GT 7 Dream Edition, and GT 7T smartphones, all featuring MediaTek Dimensity chipsets, a 7,000mAh battery, and 120W fast charging. The GT 7 model features a triple rear camera setup, whereas the T-variant comes sports two cameras at the back. The Dream Edition, on the other hand, is simply a special edition of GT 7, launched in collaboration with the Aston Martin F1 Team.

Realme GT 7 Series: Price in India, Colours, Availability

The Realme GT 7 starts at Rs 39,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The device costs Rs 42,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model and Rs 46,999 for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model. The Realme GT 7 Dream Edition comes in a single 16GB RAM + 512GB storage model, priced at Rs 49,999.

The Realme GT 7T starts at Rs 34,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It costs Rs 37,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model and Rs 41,999 for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model.

The GT 7 arrives in IceSense Black and IceSense Blue colour options, the GT 7 Dream Edition arrives in Aston Martin Racing Green colour, and the GT 7T arrives in an additional Racing Yellow colour along with IceSense Black and IceSense Blue colours.

Both the GT 7 and GT 7T are available to pre-book with sales set to start on May 30 at 12 PM (noon) via Amazon and the Realme India store. The GT 7 Dream Edition will be available for purchase on June 13.

Realme GT 7, GT 7 Dream Edition specifications

The Realme GT 7 features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K (2780x1264 pixels) resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 6,000 nits peak brightness, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. It is the first device in India to come equipped with a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9400e chipset. The device comes with up to 12GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage, and the world's first graphene-based IceSense design for improved thermal performance. The device claims to support a stable 120 fps experience for BGMI and PUBG (in global markets).

The handset features a triple camera setup at the back, which includes a 50MP Sony IMX906 1.56-inch camera with OIS support, a 50MP S5KJN5 telephoto camera, and an 8MP OV08D10 ultra-wide camera. It sports a 32MP front camera. Notably, the front camera supports 4K video recording at 60 fps, whereas the rear camera supports 4K slow motion video recording at 120 fps. The Realme GT 7 comes with Bluetooth 5.4, dual-band GPS, NFC, and Wi-Fi 7.

The device is backed by a 7,000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. The battery claims to last up to 63.43 hours on standby and is said to get fully charged in just 40 minutes. The Realme GT 7 is IP69-rated for dust and water resistance. It runs Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0 and features a range of AI-based features, such as AI Glare Removal, AI Landscape+, AI Translator, and more.

The Realme GT 7 Dream Edition features the same specifications as the GT 7, but features a different look. It sports Aston Martin's signature green colour and a silver wing logo at the back. "Formula One Team" is inscribed in silver just below the logo.

Realme GT 7T specifications

The Realme GT 7T features a 6.8-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ (2800x1280 pixels) resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 360Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Max chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage, and a 7,700mm sq single-unit vapour chamber for heat management. It sports a dual rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP Sony IMX896 1.56-inch primary sensor and an 8MP OV08D10 ultra-wide camera. The 7T variant comes with Bluetooth 6 and Wi-Fi 6. Other features, including the battery, charging speed, and software, are the same as the GT 7.