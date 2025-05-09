Realme GT 7 Series Launch Date Officially Confirmed: Know Expected Specifications And Features

Hyderabad: Realme has officially confirmed the launch date of the upcoming Realme GT 7 series. The global launch event is set to occur on May 27, 2025, at 1:30 PM IST. It will be hosted in Paris, showcasing the Realme GT 7 and Realme GT 7T smartphones.

Realme has confirmed that the new lineup will be launched in India as well. It will be available for purchase via Realme’s official website, Amazon India, and select offline retail stores. Post launch, the handsets will join the Realme GT 7 Pro model, launched in India last year. Notably, the GT 7 Pro was the first smartphone in the country to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

Realme GT 7 Series: What to Expect

The Realme GT 7 is expected to feature a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 6000 nits. It could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. In terms of optics, the handset may come with a 50MP main rear camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 16MP front camera. It is tipped that the smartphone might pack a massive 7,500mAh battery with 120W of fast wired charging.

The handset could run Realme UI 6 based on Android 15 out of the box. Additionally, it could have an IP68+IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. For thermals, Realme has revealed that the Realme GT 7 will come with IceSense Graphene technology, which is claimed to deliver higher thermal conductivity and 360-degree heat dissipation.

According to Smartprix, the Realme GT 7T is expected to feature a 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED display with the same peak brightness of 6000 nits present in the Realme GT 7. It could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The device could likely include a 50MP dual camera setup and a 32MP front-facing camera. It could pack a 6000mAh battery, with support for 120W of fast wired charging. The handset is expected to run Realme UI 6 based on Android 15 out of the box.

