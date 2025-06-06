Realme C73 5G, Realme Buds T200x Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Realme has launched the Realme C73 5G smartphone in India. The budget handset comes with a 6.67-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, 4GB of RAM, up to 128GB of storage, a 32MP dual-camera setup, and a 6000mAh battery. It has an IP64 dust and water resistance, and Rainwater Smart Touch. The Realme C73 5G runs Realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15. Alongside this handset, the Chinese brand has launched the Realme Buds T200x as well. The Realme Buds T200x features 12.4mm drivers, 25dB noise cancellation, and 48-hour playback.

Realme C73 5G, Buds T200x: Price, colours, availability

The Realme C73 5G is priced at Rs 10,499 for its 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs Rs 11,499. It comes in three colours: Jade Green, Crystal Purple, and Onyx Black.

The Realme Buds T200x is priced at Rs 1,599 and is available in Midnight White, Frost Blue, and Pure Black colourways.

Interested buyers can avail an instant discount of Rs 500 and Rs 200 on the handset and TWS, respectively. This brings down the effective price of the Realme C73 5G to Rs 9,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model and Rs 10,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Meanwhile, after the discount, the Realme Buds T200x TWS will cost Rs 1,399.

Both devices are available for purchase via the company’s official website, Flipkart, and retail stores. The online sales of the Realme C73 5G had already started, while the online sales of the Realme Buds T200x will commence today.

Realme C73 5G and Realme Buds T200x: Price List Device Variant Original Price Discount Effective Price Color Options Realme C73 5G 4GB RAM + 64GB Storage Rs 10,499 Rs 500 Rs 9,999 Jade Green, Crystal Purple, Onyx Black 4GB RAM + 128GB Storage Rs 11,499 Rs 10,999 Realme Buds T200x - Rs 1,599 Rs 200 Rs 1,399 Midnight White, Frost Blue, Pure Black

Realme C73 5G, Buds T200x: Specifications

The Realme C73 5G features a 6.67-inch HD+ LCD panel (1604x720 pixels) resolution with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a peak brightness of 625 nits. It is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor with Mali G57 MC2 GPU, which is paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The handset boasts a 32MP Galaxycore GC32E2 AF main rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture and an unspecified secondary camera. At the front, the smartphone features an 8MP camera with an f/2.0 aperture. It packs a 6000mAh battery with 15W wired fast charging and 5W reverse charging. The handset runs Realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15 out of the box. It comes with an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance.

Meanwhile, the Realme Buds T200x features 12.4mm dynamic drivers, which deliver bass and clear audio across music, calls, and video content. It includes Bluetooth 5.4 technology, Google Fast Pair support for Android users, and intuitive touch controls to manage playback, calls, and switching between noise cancellation and transparency modes. The company claims that the Buds T200x has a playback time of 48 hours on a full charge. It has an IP55 rating, which protects the TWS against occasional splashes of water.

Realme C73 5G and Realme Buds T200x: Specifications Device Feature Description Realme C73 5G Display 6.67-inch HD+ LCD (1604x720), 120Hz refresh rate, 625 nits peak brightness Processor 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 with Mali G57 MC2 GPU RAM/Storage 4GB RAM, up to 128GB storage Rear Camera 32MP Galaxycore GC32E2 AF (f/1.8) + unspecified secondary camera Front Camera 8MP (f/2.0) Battery 6000mAh, 15W wired fast charging, 5W reverse charging Operating System Realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15 IP Rating IP64 dust and water resistance Realme Buds T200x Drivers 12.4mm dynamic drivers for bass and clear audio Connectivity Bluetooth 5.4, Google Fast Pair support for Android Controls Touch controls for playback, calls, noise cancellation, and transparency modes Battery Life Up to 48 hours playback on a full charge IP Rating IP55 water and dust resistance