Realme 15T With 7,000mAh Battery To Launch In India On September 2, Will Be Priced Under Rs 20,000

Realme 15T will be launched in India on September 2 at 12:00 PM ( Realme India )

Hyderabad: Realme has announced the launch of the new Realme 15T smartphone in India on September 2, 2025, at 12:00 PM. The handset will be priced under Rs 20,000 and come equipped with a 50MP primary camera, 50MP selfie camera, and a 7,000mAh battery.

Realme says that the smartphone will be the segment's only 50MP dual camera system and feature a slim form factor despite the big battery capacity. The phone will be available in Flowing Silver, Silk Blue, and Suit Titanium colour options.

Post launch, the Realme 15T will be available to buy via Flipkart, the Realme India website, and all mainline retail stores.

Realme 15T: Specifications and features

Design and build: The Realme 15T features a 7.79mm ultra-thin profile and weighs 181 grams. It sports a premium Textured Matte 4R design, crafted with nano-scale microcrystalline lithography for a fingerprint-resistant and anti-slip finish. The phone sports IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for protection against dust and water. It also features a 6050 square mm AirFlow VC Cooling system.