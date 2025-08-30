Realme 15T With 7,000mAh Battery To Launch In India On September 2, Will Be Priced Under Rs 20,000

Hyderabad: Realme has announced the launch of the new Realme 15T smartphone in India on September 2, 2025, at 12:00 PM. The handset will be priced under Rs 20,000 and come equipped with a 50MP primary camera, 50MP selfie camera, and a 7,000mAh battery.
Realme says that the smartphone will be the segment's only 50MP dual camera system and feature a slim form factor despite the big battery capacity. The phone will be available in Flowing Silver, Silk Blue, and Suit Titanium colour options.
Post launch, the Realme 15T will be available to buy via Flipkart, the Realme India website, and all mainline retail stores.
Realme 15T: Specifications and features
Design and build: The Realme 15T features a 7.79mm ultra-thin profile and weighs 181 grams. It sports a premium Textured Matte 4R design, crafted with nano-scale microcrystalline lithography for a fingerprint-resistant and anti-slip finish. The phone sports IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for protection against dust and water. It also features a 6050 square mm AirFlow VC Cooling system.
Display: The phone features a 4R Comfort+ AMOLED display with a 93 per cent screen-to-body ratio and 4,000 nits peak brightness, which is said to be the brightest in its class. The display supports 10-bit colour depth for 1.07 billion hues and 2160Hz PWM dimming.
Design detailed to perfection.— realme (@realmeIndia) August 29, 2025
From ultra-light feel to an ultra-sleek look, the #realme15T is crafted to look great.
Launching on 2nd September at 12 PM.
Know more:https://t.co/PSchpmNTDJhttps://t.co/U1Qq2HmMo5#LooksGreat #realme15Series pic.twitter.com/XuejDeeTXQ
Processor and UI: The Realme 15T draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Max chipset. It will run Realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15. The company promises three years of Android OS upgrades and four years of security updates for the device.
Battery and charging: The Realme 15T is backed by a 7,000mAh battery while retaining a thin form factor, which is slimmer than devices like the iPhone 16 Pro. While Realme has not revealed the fast charging speed, it has confirmed the device will support 10W reverse charging.
Camera system: The upcoming phone features a 50MP triple rear camera setup and a 50MP selfie camera. The camera system supports up to 4K video recording. It also comes with AI Edit Genie for creative edits, AI Snap Mode, AI Landscape, ethnicity-adaptive AI beautification, and smart image matting.