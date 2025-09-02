Realme 15T 5G With 7,000mAh Battery, Dimensity 6400 Max Processor Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Realme has announced the launch of the Realme 15T 5G smartphone in India. Effectively priced under Rs 20,000 for the base model, the handset comes equipped with a 7,000mAh battery, a 50MP dual camera system, a 7.79mm ultra-thin form profile, and a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Max chipset. Other highlights of the phone include a 6050 square mm AirFlow VC Cooling system and IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.
Realme 15T 5G price in India, availability
The Realme 15T 5G is priced at Rs 20,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, Rs 22,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, and Rs 24,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It arrives in Flowing Silver, Silk Blue, and Suit Titanium colour options.
The device is available for pre-booking from September 2 to September 5, 11:59 PM IST, with the first sale scheduled from September 6, 12:00 AM to September 8, 11:59 PM IST.
See the future unfold LIVE at the #realme15T launch.— realme (@realmeIndia) September 2, 2025
The #realme15T comes with a 7.79mm ultra-slim body, premium finish, 50MP Dual AI Camera, and a 7000mAh Titan Battery, making it a phone that doesn’t just work great, but also #LooksGreat.
Starting from ₹18,999
Pre-book now… pic.twitter.com/KHpNT0pOry
It will be available to buy via Flipkart, Realme's India website, and offline retail stores. The brand is offering an instant discount of Rs 2,000 on the purchase of the device via online channels with select bank cards, bringing effective prices of three RAM/storage configurations to Rs 18,999, Rs 20,999, and Rs 22,999, respectively. Consumers can also avail an instant discount worth Rs 2,000 on credit card EMI purchases or a Rs 1,000 discount on full swipe at retail stores.
|Variant
|Original Price
|Effective Online Price
|8GB RAM + 128GB Storage
|Rs 20,999
|Rs 18,999
|8GB RAM + 256GB Storage
|Rs 22,999
|Rs 20,999
|12GB RAM + 256GB Storage
|Rs 24,999
|Rs 22,999
Realme 15T 5G specifications, features
The Realme 15T 5G features a 6.57-inch 4000nit 4R Comfort+ AMOLED display, which supports 10-bit colour depth with 1.07 billion colours and 2,160Hz PWM dimming. It registers a 93 per cent screen-to-body ratio, courtesy of ultra-slim bezels that measure 1.67mm (top), 1.73mm (sides), and 2.23 mm (bottom).
The device draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Max processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The phone also comes equipped with a large 6050mm² AirFlow VC cooling system with thermal graphite and IP66/ IP68/ IP69 water and dust resistance features.
The Realme 15T 5G features a 50MP rear camera setup paired with a 2MP sensor and a 50MP selfie camera, paired with AI features such as AI Edit Genie, AI Snap Mode, AI Landscape, AI Eraser, and AI Smart Image Matting. Measuring 181 grams, the phone is backed by a 7,000mAh battery and supports 60W fast wired charging.
|Realme 15T 5G Specifications
|Display
|6.57-inch 4R Comfort+ AMOLED, 4000 nits brightness
|Processor
|MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Max
|Cooling System
|6050mm² AirFlow VC with thermal graphite
|Water/Dust Resistance
|IP66 / IP68 / IP69
|Rear Camera
|50MP main + 2MP sensor
|Front Camera
|50MP selfie
|AI Camera Features
|AI Edit Genie, AI Snap Mode, AI Landscape, AI Eraser, AI Smart Image Matting
|Battery
|7,000mAh
|Charging
|60W fast wired charging
|Weight
|181 grams
