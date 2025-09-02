ETV Bharat / technology

Realme 15T 5G With 7,000mAh Battery, Dimensity 6400 Max Processor Launched In India: Price, Specifications

The Realme 15T features a 7.79mm thin frame despite featuring a 7,000mAh battery. It starts at an effective price of Rs 18,999.

Realme 15T 5G With 7,000mAh Battery, Dimensity 6400 Max Processor Launched In India: Price, Specifications
In picture: Realme 15T in three colour variants (Realme India)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : September 2, 2025 at 12:47 PM IST

Hyderabad: Realme has announced the launch of the Realme 15T 5G smartphone in India. Effectively priced under Rs 20,000 for the base model, the handset comes equipped with a 7,000mAh battery, a 50MP dual camera system, a 7.79mm ultra-thin form profile, and a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Max chipset. Other highlights of the phone include a 6050 square mm AirFlow VC Cooling system and IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Realme 15T 5G price in India, availability

The Realme 15T 5G is priced at Rs 20,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, Rs 22,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, and Rs 24,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It arrives in Flowing Silver, Silk Blue, and Suit Titanium colour options.

The device is available for pre-booking from September 2 to September 5, 11:59 PM IST, with the first sale scheduled from September 6, 12:00 AM to September 8, 11:59 PM IST.

It will be available to buy via Flipkart, Realme's India website, and offline retail stores. The brand is offering an instant discount of Rs 2,000 on the purchase of the device via online channels with select bank cards, bringing effective prices of three RAM/storage configurations to Rs 18,999, Rs 20,999, and Rs 22,999, respectively. Consumers can also avail an instant discount worth Rs 2,000 on credit card EMI purchases or a Rs 1,000 discount on full swipe at retail stores.

VariantOriginal PriceEffective Online Price
8GB RAM + 128GB StorageRs 20,999Rs 18,999
8GB RAM + 256GB StorageRs 22,999Rs 20,999
12GB RAM + 256GB StorageRs 24,999Rs 22,999

Realme 15T 5G specifications, features

The Realme 15T 5G features a 6.57-inch 4000nit 4R Comfort+ AMOLED display, which supports 10-bit colour depth with 1.07 billion colours and 2,160Hz PWM dimming. It registers a 93 per cent screen-to-body ratio, courtesy of ultra-slim bezels that measure 1.67mm (top), 1.73mm (sides), and 2.23 mm (bottom).

The Realme 15T 5G features an iPhone-like capsule for real-time notifications
The Realme 15T 5G features an iPhone-like capsule for real-time notifications (Realme India)

The device draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Max processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The phone also comes equipped with a large 6050mm² AirFlow VC cooling system with thermal graphite and IP66/ IP68/ IP69 water and dust resistance features.

The Realme 15T 5G features Dual 50MP camera system
The Realme 15T 5G features Dual 50MP camera system (Realme India)

The Realme 15T 5G features a 50MP rear camera setup paired with a 2MP sensor and a 50MP selfie camera, paired with AI features such as AI Edit Genie, AI Snap Mode, AI Landscape, AI Eraser, and AI Smart Image Matting. Measuring 181 grams, the phone is backed by a 7,000mAh battery and supports 60W fast wired charging.

Realme 15T 5G Specifications
Display6.57-inch 4R Comfort+ AMOLED, 4000 nits brightness
ProcessorMediaTek Dimensity 6300 Max
Cooling System6050mm² AirFlow VC with thermal graphite
Water/Dust ResistanceIP66 / IP68 / IP69
Rear Camera50MP main + 2MP sensor
Front Camera50MP selfie
AI Camera FeaturesAI Edit Genie, AI Snap Mode, AI Landscape, AI Eraser, AI Smart Image Matting
Battery7,000mAh
Charging60W fast wired charging
Weight181 grams

