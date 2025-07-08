Realme 15 Series To Launch In India On July 24, Will Arrive With AI Edit Genie Feature: Everything To Know

Hyderabad: Realme has announced the India launch date of the upcoming Realme 15 series. The new lineup, carrying the Realme 15 and the Realme 15 Pro smartphones, will be launched later this month on July 24, 2025. The devices will be revealed at an event, scheduled at 7:00 PM IST.

Realme is marketing the new handsets as "AI party phones", giving a nod to the preloaded artificial intelligence-powered photo editing feature, called AI Edit Genie, which can alter the image using voice or text prompts. Let's take a look at everything we know about the upcoming Realme devices.

Realme 15 Series: Design, Specifications, Features

Realme 15 5G and Realme 15 Pro 5G, set to launch in India on July 24 at 7:00 PM IST, are visible on both Flipkart and Realme India websites, revealing the complete design and highlighting features of the series. The Pro variant has been confirmed to arrive in four colour options—Flowing Silver, Silk Purple, Velvet Green, and Silk Pink.

Realme revealed the four colour options for their upcoming smartphone (Image Credits: Realme India)

The Realme 15 series sports a triple rear camera setup, placed in a rectangular module, which sits towards the top-left corner of the device. The back design and camera placement make the phone appear like the recently announced Oppo Reno 14 series.

The new lineup is said to arrive with smarter AI for an enhanced experience, a faster chipset for smoother multitasking, a bolder design for a premium feel, a brighter display for better visuals, a slimmer body with bigger battery life, and a clearer camera for sharper videos. Realme has yet to reveal more details regarding the specifications of the two smartphones.

However, multiple leaks over the weekend suggest that the Realme 15 Pro 5G may arrive with a 50MP primary camera sensor and sport an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is also said to feature up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. All of these features don't actually require a leak, as most lower mid-range smartphones come with these same features. To get information regarding the processor and battery capacity of the two devices, we will have to wait a little longer.

When it comes to pricing, while the Pro model could be priced a little higher, the standard Realme 15 5G is expected to be priced under Rs 20,000.