Realme 15 Series Confirmed To Be Launched In India: Expected Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Realme has officially confirmed the launch of the Realme 15 series in India. The series will include the Realme 15 5G and Realme 15 Pro 5G. Although the company has confirmed its launch, but has not yet revealed the exact launch date of the upcoming smartphone series. A few leaked reports surfacing online have revealed the RAM, storage, and colour options of the series.

In a press release, Realme has confirmed the launch of the Realme 15 5G and Realme 15 Pro 5G in India. It is expected that the Chinese phone manufacturer will reveal the exact launch date of the upcoming smartphone series in the coming days. Looking at a few leaked reports, Realme is said to launch the Realme 15 series in July itself.

Realme will launch two new smartphones

The Chinese phone maker has said that the Pro version of the upcoming series will have the most advanced AI party smartphone till date. However, Realme has not yet revealed any specifications and features related to the handset. The company has claimed that the phone series will have party-inspired camera features, which will offer AI-powered imaging features. The upcoming smartphone series will have features such as dance floor, house parties, etc., to change the shutter speed, contrast, saturation, and light conditions of the images.