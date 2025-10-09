Realme 15 Pro 5G Game Of Thrones Limited Edition Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Offers
The limited edition phone features the popular series Game of Thrones theme. It comes with an identical specifications list as the standard model.
Published : October 9, 2025 at 1:10 PM IST
Hyderabad: Chinese phone maker Realme has launched the Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Limited Edition in India. It comes with aesthetic upgrades based on HBO’s hit series Game of Thrones. It carries stylised nano-engraved motifs and custom user interface (UI) themes.
The new handset comes with an identical set of features and specifications as the standard model. Realme launched the Realme 15 Pro 5G handset in July 2025.
Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Limited Edition: Price, availability, offers
The Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Limited Edition comes in a single 12GB RAM + 512GB storage configuration, which is priced at Rs 44,999.
The device is available for purchase via the company’s official website, Flipkart, and authorised retail stores across India.
Customers can avail an instant discount of Rs 3,000 on select credit card transactions, bringing the effective price to Rs 41,999.
|Configuration
|Price
|Effective Price
|Instant Discount
|12GB RAM + 512GB storage
|Rs 44,999
|Rs 41,999
|Rs 3,000 (instant discount on select credit card transactions)
Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Limited Edition: Specifications
The main highlight of the Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Limited Edition is its back panel design. It features an exclusive black and gold design, a 3D-engraved Dragon Claw border on the camera island and stylised non-engraved motifs.
The triple rear cameras are distinctively wrapped with golden decorative lens rings. The bottom half of the phone features the sigil of House Targaryen from the show, which signifies the three-headed dragon.
Realme claims this limited edition features a colour-changing leather back panel. It is said to shift its colour from black to a fiery red hue when exposed to warm water at 42 degrees Celsius or above.
As a tribute to the series, the company allows users to choose between two UI themes on the limited edition phone. They can either run it on a Game of Thrones (GOT) inspired Stack “Ice” UI theme with cool tones or on a Targaryen “Dragonfire” UI theme with fiery hues. The handset also boasts GOT wallpapers and icons for customisation.
As mentioned earlier, the Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Limited Edition shared the same specifications as the standard model.
It features a 6.8-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 6,500 nits of local peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The device is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.
It boasts a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP Sony IMX896 OIS main camera, a 50MP ultrawide sensor, and a 50MP multispectral sensor. The limited edition phone has a 50MP front-facing camera.
It houses a 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast wired charging support. The phone has IP66+IP68+IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.
|Features
|Details
|Design
|Exclusive black and gold colours
|3D engraved Dragon Claw border on camera island
|Golden decorative lens rings on rear cameras
|The sigil of House Targaryen
|Colour-changing leather back panel
|Display
|144Hz | 6.8-inch 1.5K AMOLED
|Processor
|Snapdragon 7 Gen 4
|Rear camera
|50MP + 50MP ultrawide + 50MP multispectral sensor
|Front camera
|50MP
|Battery
|7,000mAh
|Charging capacity
|80W
|UI Theme
|Game of Thrones inspired Stack “Ice” UI theme with cool tones
|Targaryen “Dragonfire” UI theme with fiery hues