Realme 15 Pro 5G Game Of Thrones Limited Edition Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Offers

The Realme 15 Pro 5G Game Of Thrones Limited Edition comes in a single 12GB RAM + 512GB storage configuration. ( Image Credit: Realme )

Hyderabad: Chinese phone maker Realme has launched the Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Limited Edition in India. It comes with aesthetic upgrades based on HBO’s hit series Game of Thrones. It carries stylised nano-engraved motifs and custom user interface (UI) themes.

The new handset comes with an identical set of features and specifications as the standard model. Realme launched the Realme 15 Pro 5G handset in July 2025.

Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Limited Edition: Price, availability, offers

The Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Limited Edition comes in a single 12GB RAM + 512GB storage configuration, which is priced at Rs 44,999.

The device is available for purchase via the company’s official website, Flipkart, and authorised retail stores across India.

Customers can avail an instant discount of Rs 3,000 on select credit card transactions, bringing the effective price to Rs 41,999.