Realme 15 5G Series With 144Hz AMOLED Display, 7,000mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Realme has launched the Realme 15 5G series in India. It includes the Realme 15 5G and the Realme 15 Pro 5G handsets. The new lineup succeeds the Realme 14 5G series that was launched in India this January. The new series features a 144Hz AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 6,500 nits and a 7,000mAh battery, supporting 80W fast wired charging.

The Realme 15 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 7300+ SoC, up to 12GB RAM, up to 256GB storage, and a 50MP dual rear camera setup. Meanwhile, the Realme 15 Pro 5G features a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC, up to 12GB RAM, up to 512GB storage, and a 50MP triple rear camera unit.

Realme 15 5G series: Price, availability

The Realme 15 5G comes in three RAM and storage configurations. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 25,999, the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 27,999, and the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 30,999.

The Realme 15 Pro 5G also comes in four RAM and storage configurations. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 31,999, the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model is priced at Rs 33,999, the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 35,999, and the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage model is priced at Rs 38,999.

The Realme 15 5G is available in Silk Pink, Velvet Green, and Flowing Silver shades, whereas the Realme 15 Pro 5G comes in Flowing Silver, Silk Purple, and Velvet Green colour options.

Both handsets are available for purchase via the company's official website and Flipkart.

Realme 15 5G series: Specifications

The Realme 15 5G features a 6.8-inch 4D curve+ AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate, 6,500 nits of peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300+ chipset with a 740,000 AnTuTu score and 120 FPS frame rate. The chipset is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It boasts a dual rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP main camera and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor. A 50MP front-facing camera is also provided. The device packs a 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast wired charging support.

The Realme 15 Pro 5G sports a 6.8-inch 4D curve+ AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate, 6,500 nits of peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It boasts a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP Sony IMX896 OIS main camera, a 50MP ultrawide sensor, and a 50MP multispectral sensor. It also comes with a 50MP front-facing camera. The phone packs a 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast wired charging support.

Both smartphones run realme UI 6 based on Android 15 and feature AI features such as AI Party Mode, AI MagicGlow 2.0, and AI Edit Genie. Both devices also come with an IP66+IP68+IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.