Realme 15 5G Series Key Specifications Revealed Ahead Of July 24 Launch: Know Details

Hyderabad: Realme is all set to launch the upcoming Realme 15 series in India. The lineup, including the Realme 15 5G and Realme 15 Pro 5G, will be unveiled on July 24, 2025, at 7 PM. Ahead of the launch, the Chinese phone maker has revealed key specifications of both devices, which include details related to battery, display, chipset, camera, and colours.

The upcoming handsets will be available for purchase via Flipkart and Realme’s official website. Upon launch, the Realme 15 5G and Realme 15 Pro 5G will succeed the Realme 14 5G and Realme 14 Pro 5G smartphones launched earlier this year.

Realme 15 Series: Revealed key specifications

The Chinese company has revealed the key specifications of the Realme 15 series on the official website and a live microsite on Flipkart.

Both devices will feature a 144Hz HyperGlow 4D Curve+ display with 6,500 nits peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. They will have AI features such as AI Party Mode that adds glowing light effects and custom watermarks to images, AI MagicGlow 2.0 that adds a flash light effect to the subject of the image taken in a party setting, and AI Edit Genie that edits images just by saying the required changes.

Both devices will feature an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.

The Realme 15 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 + chipset with a 740,000 AnTuTu score and 120 FPS frame rate. It will boast a dual 50MP camera setup at the rear, which can shoot 4K resolution videos. The phone will have a thickness of 7.66mm and pack a 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast wired charging support. It will arrive in Silk Pink, Velvet Green, and Flowing Silver shades.

The Realme 15 Pro 5G will come equipped with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC with "200% AI performance" and "3s Faster App Launch Time". It will feature a triple 50MP rear camera setup, which will be able to shoot 4K videos at 60 FPS. The handset will have a 7.69mm thickness and house a 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast wired charging support. It will be available in Flowing Silver, Silk Purple, and Velvet Green colour options.