Realme 14x Tipped To Launch In India On December 18: Design, Specifications, And More Leaked

Hyderabad: After the launch of Realme 12x there are rumours that the brand would skip the 13x and directly release the 14x in India. According to 91Mobiles, the upcoming smartphone will be launched on December 18, 2024. Another leak suggests that the device will feature a new design and come with an increased battery capacity. Furthermore, it is said to have a dustproof and waterproof body. Let's dive deep into the details of the upcoming phones.

Realme 14x: Expected Design and Specs

According to tipster Abhishek Yadav on X (formerly Twitter), the upcoming Realmer 14x will sport a different design language than its predecessor, ditching the circular camera ring in favour of a simple camera layout. The device is said to have a triple-camera setup placed vertically on the upper side of the back panel, similar to the Vivo T3 5G smartphone. Furthermore, the phone gets a USB type-C port with volume rockers and a power button on the right side of the frame.

The Realme 14x is tipped to come with a 6.67-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel, packed with a 6000mAh battery and IP69 rating dust and waterproof protection. The smartphone will come in 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, and 8GB/256GB storage variants.