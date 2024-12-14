Realme 14x Set To Be Launched On December 18, Will Feature IP69 Rating And Cost Under Rs 15,000

Hyderabad: Realme 14x is all set to be launched on December 18, 2024, in India. The upcoming smartphone is claimed to be India's First IP69-rated handset under Rs 15,000. The details regarding price range, key features, colour, and design are available across the company's social media platforms.

Before the official announcement, leaks and reports were floating online regarding the launch of the Realme 14x. The handset is expected to be launched as the successor of the Realme 12x, released earlier this year.

Realme 14x: Expected Price, Launch Date, Sale and Availability

The Realme 14x will be available on sale on December 18, 2024, the same day as its launch. The handset is expected to be priced under Rs 15,000, with higher RAM and storage configurations costing more. The phone will be available on Flipkart and via its official website.

Realme 14x: Specifications and Features

Realme has confirmed that the Realme 14x sports a 6,000mAh battery with 45W wired charging support. The official poster released by the brand also confirms the device featuring an IP69 rating-- the highest protection you can get against solid and liquid ingressions. Realme claims the device to be the first in India to come with such a dust and water resistance rating under Rs 15,000.

Looking at the images published online by Realme, the phone will have a triple-rear camera setup with an LED flash alongside a "Diamond Inspired Design". The Realme 14x will come in three colour variants- Jewel Red, Crystal Black, and Golden Glow.

According to tipped information, the upcoming smartphone from Realme will arrive in 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage variants. Additionally, the phone is tipped to feature a 6.67-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen.