ETV Bharat / technology

Realme 14x 5G Launched In India As The Most Affordable Phone With IP69 Rating: Price, Specifications, Availability

Customers can get a discount of Rs 1,000 on all bank credit and debit cards from December 18 till December 22, 2024. ( Realme India )

Hyderabad: Realme has finally launched the Realme 14x 5G smartphone in India. Starting at Rs 14,999 in India, the new handset features a 6.67-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, up to 8GB RAM, and 128 GB storage. The smartphone also gets an IP69 rating and dust and water resistance. Other highlights of the device include a 50MP main rear camera and a 6,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. Let's take a look at the price, availability, and features of the new Realme 14x 5G smartphone.

Realme 14x 5G: Price and Availability

The Realme 14x 5G arrives in two storage variants. The 6GB RAM + 128 GB storage model is priced at Rs 14,999 and the 8GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant costs Rs 15,999. It comes in three colour options-- Jewel Red, Golden Glow, and Crystal Black.

It is already available for purchase via Flipkart and Realme's official website. As part of the sale, Realme is offering a discount of Rs 1,000 on all bank credit and debit cards from December 18 to December 22, 2024.