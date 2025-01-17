ETV Bharat / technology

Realme 14 Pro vs Redmi Note 14 Pro: Comparing Prices, Specifications, and Features

Hyderabad: Realme on Thursday launched the Realme 14 Pro Series in India. The lineup includes two smartphones-- Realme 14 Pro and Realme 14 Pro Plus. The new devices compete with Xiaomi's Redmi Note 14 Pro and Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus smartphones. The Realme 14 Pro and Redmi Note 14 Pro sit in the same price range and offer comparable specifications, making it difficult for consumers to select one device. We are comparing the two based on these parameters to make the decision easier.

Realme 14 Pro vs Redmi Note 14 Pro: Prices

Price: Both the Realme 14 Pro and Redmi Note 14 Pro start at Rs 24,999 for the 8GB+128GB variants and Rs 26,999 for the 8GB+256GB variants. Both devices can be purchased for a lesser price, thanks to their respective bank offers.

Realme 14 Pro vs Redmi Note 14 Pro: Specifications

Display: The Realme 14 Pro sports a 6.77-inch quad-curve AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate support and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. The Redmi Note 14 Pro boasts a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 3,000 nits.

Processor: The Realme 14 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy 5G chipset, whereas the Redmi Note 14 Pro draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra processor.