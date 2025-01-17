Realme 14 Pro vs Redmi Note 14 Pro: Comparing Prices, Specifications, and Features

Hyderabad: Realme on Thursday launched the Realme 14 Pro Series in India. The lineup includes two smartphones-- Realme 14 Pro and Realme 14 Pro Plus. The new devices compete with Xiaomi's Redmi Note 14 Pro and Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus smartphones. The Realme 14 Pro and Redmi Note 14 Pro sit in the same price range and offer comparable specifications, making it difficult for consumers to select one device. We are comparing the two based on these parameters to make the decision easier.
Realme 14 Pro vs Redmi Note 14 Pro: Prices
Price: Both the Realme 14 Pro and Redmi Note 14 Pro start at Rs 24,999 for the 8GB+128GB variants and Rs 26,999 for the 8GB+256GB variants. Both devices can be purchased for a lesser price, thanks to their respective bank offers.
Realme 14 Pro vs Redmi Note 14 Pro: Specifications
Display: The Realme 14 Pro sports a 6.77-inch quad-curve AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate support and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. The Redmi Note 14 Pro boasts a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 3,000 nits.
Processor: The Realme 14 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy 5G chipset, whereas the Redmi Note 14 Pro draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra processor.
Camera: The Realme 14 Pro boasts a dual rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP Sony IMX882 OIS main camera sensor and a monochrome sensor. The Redmi Note 14 Pro comes with a triple rear camera setup, featuring a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide-angle sensor, and a 2MP macro lens.
Battery: The Realme 14 Pro packs a massive 6,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support, whereas the Redmi Note 14 Pro packs in 5,500mAh battery which supports 45W fast wired charging.
Colours: Both smartphones come in three colourways. The Realme 14 Pro comes in Jaipur Pink (India exclusive), Pearl White, and Suede Grey shades. Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 14 Pro comes in Ivy Green, Phantom Purple, and Titan Black colours.
Software: The Realme 14 Pro runs on Realme UI 6.0 OS based on Android 15, whereas the Redmi Note 14 Pro runs on Android 14 based on Xiaomi's HyperOS.
IP Rating: Both phones feature an in-display fingerprint sensor and offer resistance against dust and water. The Realme 14 Pro offers IP66 + IP68 + IP69 ratings and military-grade durability, whereas the Redmi Note 14 Pro comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.