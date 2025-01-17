Realme 14 Pro Series Launched In India: Check Price, Specifications, Features, And More

Hyderabad: Realme India has launched its 14 Pro Series in India. The lineup includes two smartphones-- Realme 14 Pro and Realme 14 Pro +, starting at Rs 24,999 and Rs 29,999, respectively.
The Realme 14 Pro+ series features the world's first triple-flash camera and is the only smartphone with a quad-curved display in the segment. Along with the new smartphones, the company has also launched Realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC, priced at Rs 1,799. Let us take a detailed look at the new Realme 14 Pro series.
Realme 14 Pro: Specifications and Features
Display: Realme 14 Pro sports a 6.77-inch quad-curve AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 4500 nits.
Processor: The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy 5G chipset.
Camera: The Realme 14 Pro boasts a dual rear camera setup which includes a 50MP Sony IMX882 OIS main camera sensor and a monochrome sensor. The smartphone can record videos up to 4K at 30fps. It sports a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calling.
Colours: The 14 Pro comes in three colourways-- Jaipur Pink (India exclusive), Pearl White, and Grey.
Battery: The Realme 14 Pro packs a massive 6,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support.
Software: It runs on Realme UI 6.0 OS based on Android 15.
Other Features: The smartphone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, IP66 + IP68 + IP69 ratings, and military-grade durability. Moreover, it includes 5G + 5G dual mode, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, a Type-C port, proximity sensor, light sensor, and a colour temperature sensor.
Realme 14 Pro+: Specifications and Features
Display: Realme 14 Pro+ sports a 6.83-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution.
Processor: It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset.
Camera: The Realme 14 Pro+ boasts a triple rear camera setup, featuring a 50MP Sony IMX896 OIS primary camera sensor, a 50MP Sony IMX882 OIS periscope camera, and an 8MP ultrawide camera. The device sports a 32MP front camera as well.
Battery: The Realme 14 Pro+ packs a massive 6,000mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support.
Colours: The device comes in three shades-- Bikaner Purple (India exclusive), Pearl White, and Grey.
Software: It runs on Realme UI 6.0 OS based on Android 15.
Realme 14 Pro Series: Prices, Availability, and Discounts
Prices: The Realme 14 Pro comes in two variants. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 24,999, and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at Rs 26,999. The Realme 14 Pro+ comes in three variants. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 29,999, the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 31,999, and the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at Rs 34,999.
Availability: The Realme 14 Pro series will be available for purchase from January 23 via Flipkart, Realme's website, and other partner stores.
Discounts and Offers: Both phones get an instant bank discount of Rs 2,000 for the 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB variants. Meanwhile, the 14 Pro+'s 12GB+256GB variant will be available with an instant discount of Rs 4,000.
Note: The above-mentioned discounts are available on select bank cards. So it is advised to check before purchasing.