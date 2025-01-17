ETV Bharat / technology

Realme 14 Pro Series Launched In India: Check Price, Specifications, Features, And More

Hyderabad: Realme India has launched its 14 Pro Series in India. The lineup includes two smartphones-- Realme 14 Pro and Realme 14 Pro +, starting at Rs 24,999 and Rs 29,999, respectively.

The Realme 14 Pro+ series features the world's first triple-flash camera and is the only smartphone with a quad-curved display in the segment. Along with the new smartphones, the company has also launched Realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC, priced at Rs 1,799. Let us take a detailed look at the new Realme 14 Pro series.

Realme 14 Pro: Specifications and Features

Display: Realme 14 Pro sports a 6.77-inch quad-curve AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 4500 nits.

Processor: The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy 5G chipset.

Camera: The Realme 14 Pro boasts a dual rear camera setup which includes a 50MP Sony IMX882 OIS main camera sensor and a monochrome sensor. The smartphone can record videos up to 4K at 30fps. It sports a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calling.

Colours: The 14 Pro comes in three colourways-- Jaipur Pink (India exclusive), Pearl White, and Grey.

Battery: The Realme 14 Pro packs a massive 6,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support.

Software: It runs on Realme UI 6.0 OS based on Android 15.

Other Features: The smartphone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, IP66 + IP68 + IP69 ratings, and military-grade durability. Moreover, it includes 5G + 5G dual mode, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, a Type-C port, proximity sensor, light sensor, and a colour temperature sensor.

Realme 14 Pro+: Specifications and Features