Realme 14 Pro Series Set To Launch In India Today: Where To Watch, What To Expect

Hyderabad: Realme is all set to launch the Realme 14 Pro series in India today. The lineup will include two models-- Realme 14 Pro and Realme 14 Pro+. The brand shared the design and key features of the upcoming smartphone series via a landing page on its India website. The Realme 14 Pro series will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, a triple rear camera setup, and a massive 6,000mAh battery. Let's take a look at the launch timing, specifications, and expected price of the lineup.

Realme 14 Pro Series: When and where to watch

The Realme 14 Pro series will be launched in India on January 16, 2025. The launch event will be live-streamed via the brand's official YouTube channel at 12:00 PM IST (noon).

Realme 14 Pro series: Design and colours

The Realme 14 Pro series will overall feature a rectangular design with rounded corners and a slim profile. It will sport a circular camera module placed at the centre of the back panel. The smartphones will be introduced with a unique colour-changing rear panel, featuring two eye-catching shades-- Suede Grey and Pearl White. The Suede Grey boasts a luxurious vegan leather back, whereas the Pearl White model features an exclusive cold-sensitive technology that shifts colours when temperatures drop below 16°C. The Pearl White will change into a blue shade, creating a dynamic visual effect in a cold environment. Moreover, the company has unveiled two India-exclusive colourways-- Jaipur Pink and Bikaner Purple for its Pro and Pro+ variants respectively.

Realme 14 Pro series: Specifications

The Realme 14 Pro series has been confirmed to sport a 1.5K quad-curve display with slim bezels and a fluid refresh rate. The lineup will boast a triple-rear camera setup, but the sensor specifications are still under wraps. The Realme 14 Pro series is confirmed to be powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset and will be backed by a 6,000mAh battery.

Realme 14 Pro series: Expected prices

The Realme 14 Pro series will be a successor to the Realme 13 Pro series, introduced last year in July. The predecessor, Realme 13 Pro started at Rs 26,999, while the Pro+ model started at Rs 32,999. The Realme 14 Pro series is expected to stay in a similar price range.