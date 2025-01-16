Realme 14 Pro Series Set To Launch In India Today: Where To Watch, What To Expect

ETV Bharat / technology

Realme is ready to launch the Realme 14 Pro series in India today. The phone will succeed the Realme 13 Pro series.

Realme 14 Pro Series Set To Launch Today: Know Where To Watch
Realme 14 Pro series will be launched on January 16, 2025. (Realme India)
Published : Jan 16, 2025, 11:42 AM IST

Hyderabad: Realme is all set to launch the Realme 14 Pro series in India today. The lineup will include two models-- Realme 14 Pro and Realme 14 Pro+. The brand shared the design and key features of the upcoming smartphone series via a landing page on its India website. The Realme 14 Pro series will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, a triple rear camera setup, and a massive 6,000mAh battery. Let's take a look at the launch timing, specifications, and expected price of the lineup.

Realme 14 Pro Series: When and where to watch

The Realme 14 Pro series will be launched in India on January 16, 2025. The launch event will be live-streamed via the brand's official YouTube channel at 12:00 PM IST (noon).

Realme 14 Pro series: Design and colours

The Realme 14 Pro series will overall feature a rectangular design with rounded corners and a slim profile. It will sport a circular camera module placed at the centre of the back panel. The smartphones will be introduced with a unique colour-changing rear panel, featuring two eye-catching shades-- Suede Grey and Pearl White. The Suede Grey boasts a luxurious vegan leather back, whereas the Pearl White model features an exclusive cold-sensitive technology that shifts colours when temperatures drop below 16°C. The Pearl White will change into a blue shade, creating a dynamic visual effect in a cold environment. Moreover, the company has unveiled two India-exclusive colourways-- Jaipur Pink and Bikaner Purple for its Pro and Pro+ variants respectively.

Realme 14 Pro series: Specifications

The Realme 14 Pro series has been confirmed to sport a 1.5K quad-curve display with slim bezels and a fluid refresh rate. The lineup will boast a triple-rear camera setup, but the sensor specifications are still under wraps. The Realme 14 Pro series is confirmed to be powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset and will be backed by a 6,000mAh battery.

Realme 14 Pro series: Expected prices

The Realme 14 Pro series will be a successor to the Realme 13 Pro series, introduced last year in July. The predecessor, Realme 13 Pro started at Rs 26,999, while the Pro+ model started at Rs 32,999. The Realme 14 Pro series is expected to stay in a similar price range.

