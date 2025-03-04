Realme 14 Pro Lite 5G With Curved OLED Display, 50MP Camera Launched In India: Prices, Specifications

Hyderabad: Realme has announced the launch of the Realme 14 Pro Lite 5G smartphone in India. The device features a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, a 5,200mAh battery, and a 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary rear camera. Other highlights of the phone include a 120Hz curved OLED screen, a 32MP selfie camera, and 45W SuperVOOC charging. The device joins the Realme 14 Pro5G and Realme 14 Pro+ 5G variants in the country.

Realme 14 Pro Lite 5G: India Price

Realme 14 Pro Lite 5G starts at Rs 21,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, whereas the 256GB storage model costs Rs 23,999. The phone arrives in Glass Gold and Glass Purple colour options. It is already available for purchase via Flipkart and the Realme India e-store.

Realme 14 Pro Lite 5G: Specifications, Features

The Realme 14 Pro Lite 5G features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ curved OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, a 2,160Hz PWM dimming rate, and 2,000nits of local peak brightness. The display comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection as well.

The new Realme phone is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. It ships with Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0. The phone is backed by a 5,200mAh battery with support for 45W SuperVOOC fast charging.

The Realme 14 Pro Lite 5G features a 50MP 1/1.95-inch Sony LYT-600 primary camera with an f/1.88 aperture and optical image stabilisation (OIS) paired with an 8MP ultrawide angle sensor. The device sports a 32MP selfie camera on the front. The phone also comes with an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The device weighs about 188g.