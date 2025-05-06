Realme Just Made A Smartphone That Packs A 10,000mAh Battery But Still Looks Like A Normal Handset

Hyderabad: The smartphone market recently witnessed the launch of smartphones carrying 7,000mAh batteries. However, the competition to fit a monstrous battery in a thin form factor just reached new heights as Realme revealed a concept phone that packs a 10,000mAh battery but looks like any other regular handset.

In an X post, the brand confirmed that the "10,000 mAh powerhouse" will be part of the Realme GT 7 Series. The post carried links to "GT7" Amazon microsite as well as "GT 7 Series" landing page on Realme India website.

The GT 7 Series in India already includes the Realme GT 7 Pro smartphone, launched in December 2024. The brand is expected to add two new models to the series—at least one of which could feature a 10,000 mAh battery pack as a concept device, while the other (or both) could feature the capability to play Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) at 120 frames per second (FPS) for 6 hours straight.

The 10,000 mAh concept phone from Realme is said to measure just 8.5mm in thickness and weigh just over 200 grams. Notably, the iPhone 16 Pro measures 8.3mm in thickness and weighs 199 grams. This means, the Realme smartphone could measure and weigh close to an iPhone 16 while packing a battery as big as a traditional powerbank.

Realme claims to have adopted a 'mini diamond architecture' that reshapes the internal layout to make space for a large battery. This also said to have allowed them to develop the world's narrowest Android mainboard at 23.4mm, earning the company over 60 patents.

Realme said that the concept device is powered by an ultra-high silicon-content anode battery, which carries a 10 per cent silicon ratio and an energy density of 887Wh/L. In addition to a giant battery, Realme is also complementing it with 320W fast charging solution. This charging standard even surpasses the brand's 240W fast charging showcased a few years ago.

The brand also shared a picture of the GT concept device with its box. The smartphone features a semi-transparent back cover, showcasing the battery with "realme" branding, "power that never stops" slogan, and "10000 mAh" text. The grey-coloured smartphone features a distinct black-coloured camera module, which appears to feature two camera rings and one vertical sensor layout, possibly for a telephoto camera.