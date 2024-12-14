ETV Bharat / technology

Real-Life Driving Conditions Prolong EV Battery Life By 40%: Stanford Study

Hyderabad: New research from Stanford University and SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory has spelt good news for electric vehicle owners. As per the research, the existing EV batteries may last up to 40 per cent longer in real-world driving conditions compared to laboratory test predictions.

In real life, electric vehicles are subjected to heavy traffic, long highway trips, and short city trips, and stay parked for extended periods of time, which is entirely different from lab tests. Traditional tests use a constant rate of discharge and rapid cycling and hence do not accurately predict the lifespan of batteries for everyday commuting, according to a study published in Nature Energy.

This means EV batteries could last longer in real-world conditions than previously thought. Since batteries make up about a third of a new EV's cost, current and future EV owners would feel elated with the results of the new study.

Simona Onori, a senior author and associate professor at Stanford, highlighted that traditional lab tests don't accurately predict the lifespan of EV batteries, adding that real driving conditions, including frequent acceleration, braking, and rest periods, actually help batteries last longer than previously expected.