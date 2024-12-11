ETV Bharat / technology

Raymond Dolan Unveils How 6G Will Transform Connectivity and India’s Role In Evolution

The potential of 6G extends far beyond telecommunications, with applications poised to transform industries such as education, healthcare, transportation, and entertainment. ( Photo: Freepik )

New Delhi: As the world begins to fully embrace the potential of 5G, the telecommunications industry is already abuzz with the promise of its successor: 6G. This sixth-generation mobile network technology is poised to transform industries, redefine connectivity, and introduce groundbreaking innovations.

While 5G is still finding its footing globally, including in India, the race for 6G has already begun. Leaders in the field, such as Raymond P Dolan, CEO of Cohere Technologies, are sharing insights on how 6G could change the world.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Dolan, a pioneer with nearly four decades in the wireless industry, discussed the lessons from 4G development, the challenges ahead for 6G, and its potential to revolutionise industries, particularly in India.

A Legacy of Innovation

Dolan’s contributions to wireless technology have left an indelible mark. As the founder of Flarion Technologies, alongside IIT Delhi graduate Rajiv Laroia, Dolan spearheaded the development of FLASH-OFDM, which became the foundation of 4G. Under his leadership, Flarion’s innovations paved the way for the global adoption of LTE (Long-Term Evolution), a standard that redefined mobile connectivity.

Reflecting on that era, Dolan explained, “The goal at the turn of the century was to transition from a predominantly voice-based technology to a mobile internet technology. The real game-changer was the invention of the iPhone, followed by Android, which made 4G essential.”

Flarion’s journey, from a small company in New Jersey to a driving force in global telecom, was not without its challenges. Dolan recalls fighting against resistance from major industry players who were invested in older technologies. “We had to persist for people to truly appreciate what 4G could do,” he said.

This resilience and vision now inform Dolan’s approach to 6G. “The lessons from 4G, adapting to rapid technological shifts, embracing innovation, and challenging industry norms, are directly applicable to 6G development,” he added.

What Sets 6G Apart?

While 5G has revolutionised mobile broadband, IoT, and mission-critical services, 6G promises to go further, addressing limitations and unlocking new possibilities. Some of the defining features of 6G include:

1. Unprecedented Speeds: With projected speeds of up to 1 terabit per second (1 Tbps), 6G will make current 5G speeds seem modest by comparison. This means downloading an entire 4K movie in less than a second.

2. Ultra-Low Latency: Latency will drop to under one millisecond, enabling seamless real-time applications such as remote surgery, immersive virtual reality, and autonomous vehicles.

3. Massive Connectivity: 6G aims to support over 10 million devices per square kilometre, fostering hyper-connected environments like smart cities and advanced IoT systems.

4. Terahertz Spectrum: The use of the terahertz (THz) frequency band will open new frontiers in wireless communication, unlocking untapped spectrum resources for unparalleled performance.

India’s Role in the 6G Evolution:

India has emerged as a key player in the global 6G race, thanks to its growing technology ecosystem and immense consumer base. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has already formed a 6G innovation group to spearhead research and development. IIT Madras has established a 6G research facility, and partnerships between Indian and global telecom leaders are fostering innovation. The country plans to deploy 6G by 2035, with significant milestones anticipated in the interim.