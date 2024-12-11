Raymond Dolan Unveils How 6G Will Transform Connectivity and India’s Role In Evolution

New Delhi: As the world begins to fully embrace the potential of 5G, the telecommunications industry is already abuzz with the promise of its successor: 6G. This sixth-generation mobile network technology is poised to transform industries, redefine connectivity, and introduce groundbreaking innovations.
While 5G is still finding its footing globally, including in India, the race for 6G has already begun. Leaders in the field, such as Raymond P Dolan, CEO of Cohere Technologies, are sharing insights on how 6G could change the world.
In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Dolan, a pioneer with nearly four decades in the wireless industry, discussed the lessons from 4G development, the challenges ahead for 6G, and its potential to revolutionise industries, particularly in India.
A Legacy of Innovation
Dolan’s contributions to wireless technology have left an indelible mark. As the founder of Flarion Technologies, alongside IIT Delhi graduate Rajiv Laroia, Dolan spearheaded the development of FLASH-OFDM, which became the foundation of 4G. Under his leadership, Flarion’s innovations paved the way for the global adoption of LTE (Long-Term Evolution), a standard that redefined mobile connectivity.
Reflecting on that era, Dolan explained, “The goal at the turn of the century was to transition from a predominantly voice-based technology to a mobile internet technology. The real game-changer was the invention of the iPhone, followed by Android, which made 4G essential.”
Flarion’s journey, from a small company in New Jersey to a driving force in global telecom, was not without its challenges. Dolan recalls fighting against resistance from major industry players who were invested in older technologies. “We had to persist for people to truly appreciate what 4G could do,” he said.
This resilience and vision now inform Dolan’s approach to 6G. “The lessons from 4G, adapting to rapid technological shifts, embracing innovation, and challenging industry norms, are directly applicable to 6G development,” he added.
What Sets 6G Apart?
While 5G has revolutionised mobile broadband, IoT, and mission-critical services, 6G promises to go further, addressing limitations and unlocking new possibilities. Some of the defining features of 6G include:
1. Unprecedented Speeds: With projected speeds of up to 1 terabit per second (1 Tbps), 6G will make current 5G speeds seem modest by comparison. This means downloading an entire 4K movie in less than a second.
2. Ultra-Low Latency: Latency will drop to under one millisecond, enabling seamless real-time applications such as remote surgery, immersive virtual reality, and autonomous vehicles.
3. Massive Connectivity: 6G aims to support over 10 million devices per square kilometre, fostering hyper-connected environments like smart cities and advanced IoT systems.
4. Terahertz Spectrum: The use of the terahertz (THz) frequency band will open new frontiers in wireless communication, unlocking untapped spectrum resources for unparalleled performance.
India’s Role in the 6G Evolution:
India has emerged as a key player in the global 6G race, thanks to its growing technology ecosystem and immense consumer base. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has already formed a 6G innovation group to spearhead research and development. IIT Madras has established a 6G research facility, and partnerships between Indian and global telecom leaders are fostering innovation. The country plans to deploy 6G by 2035, with significant milestones anticipated in the interim.
Dolan highlighted India’s unique position, saying, “Indian networks are handling massive data volumes—almost a billion broadband subscribers consuming 50 per cent more data per person than most parts of the world. This data, combined with India’s technological expertise, creates tremendous opportunities for AI-driven 6G innovation.”
He also underscored the importance of collaboration between India and the United States. “The US values the Indian technology and academic community as essential partners. Together, we can drive 6G innovation while upholding shared principles like open markets and democratic values,” Dolan said.
Transformative Applications of 6G:
The potential of 6G extends far beyond telecommunications, with applications poised to transform industries such as education, healthcare, transportation, and entertainment:
1. Holographic Communication: 6G will enable lifelike holographic interactions, revolutionising remote collaboration and communication.
2. Tactile Internet: Ultra-low latency will allow real-time haptic experiences, paving the way for advancements in telemedicine, remote maintenance, and training.
3. Autonomous Vehicles: 6G’s high-speed, reliable communication networks will enable safer and smarter vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-infrastructure interactions.
4. Immersive Entertainment: From ultra-realistic virtual and augmented reality experiences to interactive gaming, 6G will redefine entertainment.
5. Smart Cities and Industries: 6G will be the backbone of intelligent ecosystems, powering everything from automated factories to sustainable urban development.
Overcoming Challenges in India’s 6G Journey:
Despite the opportunities, India’s path to 6G is not without hurdles. Infrastructure development, spectrum allocation, regulatory frameworks, and ensuring affordability for consumers will be critical challenges. Additionally, fostering innovation through open networks and collaboration will require strategic policy and investment.
Dolan emphasised the need for openness and inclusivity in 6G development. “An open network concept, starting from the foundational standards, is crucial. It will enable innovation at every layer, from the physical network to applications, allowing large and small companies, especially software-based ones in India, to thrive,” he explained.
A Message for Tech Enthusiasts:
For tech enthusiasts and innovators, 6G represents a world of possibilities. Dolan encouraged collaboration and innovation, saying, “Wireless technology is an enabler. It doesn’t replace industries, it collaborates with them. Whether it’s autonomous vehicles, precision medicine, or smart education, open networks will create opportunities for innovation and robust, sustainable solutions.”
The journey to 6G is just beginning, with commercial deployment expected around 2030 and widespread adoption by 2035. In the meantime, the continued evolution of 5G will lay the groundwork for this transformative technology. As India and the world move closer to the 6G era, the focus will remain on collaboration, innovation, and inclusivity.
Reflecting on the future, Dolan said, “The wireless industry thrives on enabling possibilities. With 6G, we’re not just building networks, we’re building the future."
