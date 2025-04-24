Ray-Ban Meta Glasses To Launch In India Soon With A New Design And AI Features

Hyderabad: Meta announced it will soon be introducing the Ray-Ban Meta smartglasses in India. The AI-powered smartglasses would provide a hands-free experience to their wearers, allowing them to ask questions on the go and receive real-time answers. It will also allow users to stay more present with their friends and family while capturing photos and videos. Meta glasses also enable users to listen to music without the need to engage with their smartphones.

Notably, the Ray-Ban Meta smartglasses were launched two years ago (September 2023) in the global market. The company introduced its first-ever glasses, Ray-Ban Stories, in September 2021.

Ray-Ban Meta: India Launch

In a blog post, the tech giant mentioned that the Ray-Ban Meta smartglasses will be made available in new markets such as India, Mexico, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This indicates that the California-based company wants to expand its AI Glasses to a global audience. Notably, the press release did not mention a specific launch date for the product. The Ray-Ban Meta Glasses start at $299 in the US, which translates to around Rs 25,000.

Ray-Ban Meta: New Frame Styles

Meta will introduce new styles to the Ray-Ban Meta glasses collection, offering more personalisation and aesthetic preferences for different face shapes. The tech giant will likely launch the Skyler frame: a cat-eye spec design suitable for people seeking a vintage-inspired look. According to the blog post, the new frame design would arrive in two shades and three different lenses.

The Chalky Grey shade comes with Transition Sapphire lenses. Meanwhile, the Shiny Black shade features in G15 Green and Clear lenses. These new frames are designed in collaboration with EssilorLuxottica, the parent company of Ray-Ban. The Skyler series is available for pre-order via Meta and Ray-Ban's official websites. The new smartglasses will soon be made available in the US, Canada, and the EU regions.

Ray-Ban Meta: Software Enhancements

Apart from the new frame design, the Ray-Ban Meta smartglasses will feature a ton of software upgrades, including:

Live Translation: The glasses will support a live translation feature across English, French, Italian and Spanish languages, which would enhance cross-cultural conversations. Users can download the language packs in advance to enable translation offline. It will be useful while travelling to a remote place in an international setting.

Expanded Messaging and Calling Capabilities: The new glasses will be integrated with Meta apps, such as Instagram and WhatsApp Messenger, which would allow users to receive direct messages, photos, audio calls, and video calls.

Music and Audio Enhancements: Users can now listen to their favourite music via music streaming apps such as Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Music, and Shazam. A user can specify the AI to play a certain song, artist, or playlist, and inquire about the music they hear.

